Undercover Snacks Announces Costco Launch

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Mar. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Undercover Snacks, the rapidly growing NJ-based manufacturer of unbelievably delicious, crazy-crispy chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you, announced today that its best-selling, plant-based Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Quinoa Crisps have launched in over 40 Bay Area Costco Wholesale locations. Undercover's new 13oz club sized bag, priced at $8.89, provides phenomenal value for the brand's award-winning guilt-free, gluten-free, allergen-friendly, sustainably sourced treats. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover's Chocolate Quinoa Crisps offer the perfect healthy indulgence, with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories.

"We are extremely excited to launch our Chocolate Quinoa Crisps at Costco Wholesale," said Diana Levy, Founder, Co-Owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "We aim to be an accessible, better-for-you brand and are thrilled that our expansive growth and ability to manufacture our own products has enabled us to generate the economies of scale needed to offer our premium snacks at a great value to Costco customers."

Launched by Diana Levy in 2017, Undercover Snacks quickly established a foothold in the better-for-you snack and confection sector with its incredibly simple, yet uniquely delicious Chocolate Quinoa Crisps: crispy quinoa lightly covered in premium milk or dark chocolate. Inspired to build a business after two of her three chocolate-obsessed daughters were diagnosed with Celiac Disease, Diana focused on creating a line of snacks that not only tasted better than anything on the market, but also happened to be gluten-free, nut-free, and free of all major allergens except dairy used in the milk chocolate snacks. With strong demand immediately after initially launching in Whole Foods Market's Northeast region, the company built its own state-of-the-art production factory in New Jersey in late 2018, obtaining the highest level of SQF certification available for food safety and quality in 2019 and each year since. Undercover is sold in over 10,000 retail locations across North America, and an expanding number of countries abroad. In addition to building its offline and online retail presence, the company is also focused on growing significantly in alternative channels, including corporate offices, airlines, hotels, entertainment venues, food service sectors, and other places people consume snacks.

Undercover Snacks are available on UndercoverSnacks.com, Amazon.com, and in a rapidly expanding number of grocery, drug, specialty and independent food stores in the U.S., Canada and abroad. The company's delicious Chocolate Quinoa Crisps come in a variety of flavors including Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate + Currants, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate, and Dark Chocolate + Blueberries. In addition, the company seasonally offers Dark Chocolate + Peppermint, Milk Chocolate + Peppermint, and Dark Chocolate + Pumpkin Spice. All products are made in the USA at the company's own state-of-the-art SQF-certified factory in East Hanover, New Jersey, and are allergen-friendly and school safe. Each treat is packed with super-food protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients. The snacks are certified gluten-free, peanut/tree nut-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Rainforest Alliance certified, OU Kosher certified, and Halal certified.

Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offer tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories. The WBENC-certified woman-owned company was launched in 2017 by CEO & Founder Diana Levy, who sought to find an innovative solution for her own healthier chocolate cravings, and those of her 2-out-of 3 daughters diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Undercover Snacks are safely made in the company's own custom engineered, SQF-certified chocolate factory located on-site at Undercover HQ in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find all eight flavors of Undercover's dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks, including their NEXTY Award-winning Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate and Good Housekeeping award-winning Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, at Amazon.com and at UndercoverSnacks.com, and over 10,000 stores including Wegmans, Whole Foods Market (Northeast and North Atlantic regions), CVS HealthHubs, Rite-Aid, Jewel Osco, Hannaford, Big Y, Kings, Balducci's, Gristedes, Fairway, CIBO Express, Loblaws, Stop & Shop, Kroger, Mariano's, City Market, King Soopers, Fry's Food and Drug, Fred Meyer, Ralph's, Dillons Food Stores, Gerbes Super Markets, Baker's Supermarkets, Jay C Food Stores, Quality Food Centers and Smith's, Tops, Shaws, Giant Food, Schnucks and an expanding list of other retailers. They are also available in snack boxes onboard United Airlines.

