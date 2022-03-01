Trade Industry Publisher Launches New Manufacturing Jobs Website The new site, abbe.com, aims to help employers and job seekers find stability in a difficult labor environment

PLAINSBORO, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Techgen Media Group, a magazine publishing company that produces various titles that serve the manufacturing industry, announced the launch of abbe.com, a website dedicated entirely to careers in manufacturing. The site will serve as a place where job seekers can find good-paying careers and where employers can find motivated staff.

"Not an issue of our magazines goes by where there isn't mention of the labor shortage," said Abbe Miller, editor-in-chief at Techgen Media and namesake of the new website. "Entire technologies are being developed to address the problem, but they can't fully solve the issue – actual people are required to oversee those technologies."

Focused on manufacturing

In addition to featuring a jobs search portal, abbe.com also hosts a calendar of upcoming career fairs and professional development opportunities as well as a school directory to help job seekers find the education they need to launch and expand their careers.

Unlike the many jobs search websites on the internet today, abbe.com has an unmatched commitment to the manufacturing industry. Its parent company, Techgen Media Group, has developed a deep understanding of the industry's labor challenges. The welding industry alone will face a shortage of 314,000 welders by 2024. Knowing this, there is a growing need for training and certification.

Taking advantage

There will be no charge for employers that post their open positions and no fee to receive candidate leads. Additionally, schools that wish to claim and enhance their listing or add their institution to the school directory can do so free of charge. The same is true for any company or educational institution that would like to post details about their career fair or professional development opportunities.

With no cost involved, employers and schools within the industry are encouraged to support this important new resource. With this unified goal, the industry can reduce the skills gap and help American workers find opportunities for new, exciting careers.

About Techgen Media

Founded in 2011, Techgen Media Group publishes FAB Shop Magazine, Welding Productivity, Shop Floor Lasers, Modern Abrasives & Deburring and Sawing Productivity. The company's magazines are all digital and subscriptions are free.

