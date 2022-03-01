Psycheceutical Announces Julian Bailes, M.D. as Principal Medical Advisor

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycheceutical, Inc . (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTC: BWVI), a bioscience company dedicated to the development and commercialization of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of Dr. Julian Bailes as Principal Medical Advisor. Bailes will participate in the strategy, direction, and execution of the company's clinical and technology development in pursuit of its mission to accelerate the research, availability, and delivery of safe and effective psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines.

Bailes is a recognized leader in the field of neurosurgery and the impact of brain injury on brain function. His expertise in the field of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is showcased in the 2015 film "Concussion," starring Will Smith, where Bailes is portrayed by actor Alec Baldwin. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease found in individuals who have sustained repetitive head impacts, multiple concussions or other forms of head injury. His expertise includes cranial surgery, traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and CTE.

Bailes is the chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at the NorthShore University Health System and co-director of the NorthShore Neurological Institute, both located in Evanston, Ill. He also serves as Chairman of the Pop Warner Football Medical Advisory Committee. As Principal Medical Advisor for Psycheceutical, Bailes will be a key advisor to both the senior management team and the board of directors, which determine and oversee the company's drug development activities.

"Dr. Bailes brings critical knowledge of the central nervous system and a shared mission of making vital psychedelic therapies available to the people who need them as quickly and safely as possible," said Chad Harman, CEO, Psycheceutical. "His depth of knowledge and proven leadership track record will be essential to bringing our patented psychedelic delivery technologies to market and, ultimately, strengthening the broader psychedelic pharmaceutical industry as a whole."

With more than 300 scientific publications concerning various aspects of neurosurgery and editorial assignments for a number of medical journals, Dr. Bailes' reputation in the field of neurosurgery will bring further academic expertise to the emerging field of psychedelic medicine.

"The psychedelic pharmaceutical industry is primed for technological improvements in how these powerful medicines are developed and delivered to patients," commented Dr. Bailes. "I am excited to be working with a company at the forefront of helping bring these products to market in a safe, efficient way."

