Pretaa is on a Mission to Break the Cycle of Underperforming Sales Reps Adds Veteran Software Sales EVP Lisa Pope to Board of Directors to Help Bring New Solution to Market

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new face in the sales tech scene today as Pretaa announced the launch of a solution focused on solving a longstanding pain point for B2B sales reps: a shortage of time and easy access to critical account information - and the ability to act on that information to close deals.

"Throughout our careers, we have experienced the same sales issue time and time again, across a whole host of industries," said Pretaa co-founder and CEO Michael Madon. "Management is frustrated that sales reps aren't performing despite a massive investment in tech, tools and customer management systems. Meanwhile, the reps on the front line of the business are struggling to find the information and answers they need to meet quota; either from a lack of time and resources or a lack of access to key information flows. And the result is always the same: underperforming sales reps, unhappy customers and missed revenue goals."

"We expect sales reps to find and use information currently buried in siloed systems. On top of that, we expect them to be aware of everything from forecast and personnel changes, to churn risk and upsell opportunities—and respond in real time—it's really a ridiculous ask," said Pretaa co-founder and COO Tim Jackson. "What companies need is a way to aggregate all of this information in a super simple way and put it right at the reps' fingertips."

To help bring their solution to market, veteran sales leader and EVP Lisa Pope will be joining Pretaa's board of directors. Pope has a proven track record in enterprise software sales, with 30 years of executive experience at Epicor, Infor, QAD, Oracle and NCR.

"We are thrilled to have a sales leader of Lisa's caliber join our board," said Madon. "Together with her extensive, first-hand knowledge of the unique challenges facing sales executives and their teams, and her proven leadership driving growth and expansion, she will play a critical role introducing our solution to sales leaders and teams.

"I'm proud to join Pretaa's Board of Directors – they're a laser-focused team that seeks to empower field reps by providing them with digestible, actionable information at the right time," said Pope. "And looking at the bigger picture, Pretaa's solution can invigorate sales and help companies win the War for Talent, because uplifting all sales reps to exceed quota keeps them motivated and committed to their team. I look forward to working with the Pretaa leadership team as they bring this innovative solution to market."

To learn more visit pretaa.com/about

About Pretaa:

Pretaa is the best way to help your sales reps grow customers for a lifetime. We do this by empowering reps with the timely information needed to close more deals, keep customers, and sell them more. To learn more visit pretaa.com .

For media inquiries contact media@pretaa.com

For general inquiries contact contact@pretaa.com

Pretaa - The Close Is Just The Beginning (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pretaa