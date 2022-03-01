Orange Comet and Co-Founder Kurt Warner Partner with the NFL Alumni Association to Introduce "THE LOCKER ROOM" Virtual Fan Experience

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , Inc., a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) creative media and Web3 experience company today announced its partnership with NFL Alumni Ventures, to unveil "THE LOCKER ROOM." An exclusive virtual environment for fans to experience their favorite player's virtual locker in an entirely new way, "THE LOCKER ROOM" will house everything from NFT digital collectibles to real-world merchandise and even in-person meet and greets with NFL Alumni.

"This endeavor combines my career as a former NFL player with the innovative work I'm doing today with Orange Comet as we explore new ways to bring sports into the NFT space," said Kurt Warner, Co-Founder, Orange Comet. "Every athlete can attest to the fact that the locker room is a sanctuary for teams and a place to mentally prepare for practice and games. While it has always been off-limits to the outside world, this creative concept is rooted in the idea that the Metaverse opens doors and makes it possible for NFL fans to take a look inside. With access to exclusive content, behind the scenes moments and unique interactions that truly embody the locker room spirit, we're excited to expand the consumer experience beyond the game."

Coming to fans this Fall 2022 season and poised to become the ultimate fan-to-player platform, fans will enter the virtual locker room and stadium facility with their NFT LOCKER ROOM PASS, which will provide them the opportunity to engage with their favorite NFL Alumni athletes.

"NFL fans are one of the most devoted, passionate audiences and we've created this NFT collection with exactly that in mind," said Dave Broome, CEO, Orange Comet. "We've worked closely with our co-founder Kurt Warner, along with the team at the NFL Alumni Association to develop a captivating and engaging virtual experience that shows appreciation for NFL fans and their diehard dedication, while incorporating exclusive real-world opportunities to take the experience to the next level of appreciation."

In addition to drops that will happen within THE LOCKER ROOM throughout the year, Orange Comet will be offering an all-access season pass, which will grant access to exclusive drops for special limited-edition NFTs, merchandise and experiences. The all-access season pass will be available for purchase for 48 hours, just before the NFL draft, and unavailable again for an entire year. Fans who register now at orangecomet.com and join the Orange Comet discord will receive first access.

Craig Richardson, Managing Director of NFL Alumni Ventures, knew as soon as he saw the company's initial work, that OC was more than an NFT company. "To be honest, I have been approached and talked with almost all of the key players in the NFT space, but when Kurt and Dave said that I'd never have seen anything like Orange Comet's work, they were correct. Their NFT's are literally "virtual experiences" that rival some of the best entertainment graphics and content I've ever seen. After multiple meetings with their management and creative teams, it was like being at a Hollywood studio for a blockbuster movie production meeting. Their vision and out of the box thinking blew me away. In addition, their plans for the NFL Alumni Locker Room is game changing for our athletes and organization. It will allow us to build and own our own football ecosystem that financially benefits hundreds if not thousands of our members. We believe that is what the future holds for the NFT marketplace and Orange Comet has made it possible for us to explore it sooner than later."

In addition, the organizations have committed to ensuring that a percentage of proceeds will be donated to NFL Alumni Association charities, including the NFLA Caring For Kids program and TBI/Concussion Research being done by NFLA Health.

Orange Comet is committed to the trust and privacy of its partners — hence, what makes them a trusted producer and caretaker for some of the greatest legacies in sports history. Similarly, Orange Comet is dedicated to blockchain sustainability and building a carbon-negative solution that evolves the NFT zeitgeist, while enabling the industry to move forward with integrity.

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP and talent across music, sports, arts and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com , as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, the National Football League Alumni Association is the oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports. With thousands of retired player members, a primary mission of the Association is "Caring for Our Own" as we inform, assist, and serve players in their post-NFL lives. Alumni are offered a diverse package of medical, business, and legal services to help keep them and their families healthy, productive, and connected to the league and their former teammates. The NFL Alumni Association formed NFL Alumni Ventures in 2021 with the sole mission of finding new opportunities, corporate partnerships and business relationships that would provide long-term and recurring income for its membership.

