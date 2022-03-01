ONE Sotheby's International Realty Recognizes Top Producers

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty, the leading luxury real estate firm along Florida's East Coast, celebrates the brokerage's premier network of agents who together achieved record success in 2021. The powerhouse firm showcased an extraordinary year – exceeding all previous sales records with a 112% increase in sales volume year over year.

"I am incredibly proud of our agents who once again dominated in our region and continue to elevate the industry standard," said Mayi de la Vega, Founder & CEO of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "Our talented team expertly navigated an unprecedented market and inventory constraints for a record-breaking year, solidifying our brand's leadership and unrivaled network in the luxury sector."

ONE Sotheby's International Realty's footprint continues to grow along Florida's East Coast, with eight recent acquisitions that include National Realty in Brevard County, Harding Realty in Surfside, and the expansion into the Northeast Florida market with the addition of affiliate firm First Coast Sotheby's International Realty. The brokerage's agents achieved numerous record-breaking deals in 2021 across areas such as Coconut Grove, Brickell, Miami Beach, Golden Beach, Boca Raton, Vero Beach and Melbourne Beach, among others. The Development Division also marked incredible growth with a 110% increase in closed new development sales YOY, and launched sales as the exclusive brokerage of the St. Regis Residences Miami in Brickell.

"The performance and effort shown by our agents and team is nothing short of exceptional," said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "Our achievements are fueled by their unwavering dedication. I am honored to close out another banner year for our residential, new development and commercial divisions, where we will continue to lead the market into the future."

Rafael Arias (#1) was recognized as ONE Sotheby's International Realty's top producer in 2021, with over $182 Million in sales volume and multiple record-breaking sales in Miami Beach and Golden Beach, followed by Michael Martinez (#2), Jorge Uribe (#3), Jeffrey Miller (#4), Dennis Carvajal (#5), Jessica Adams (#6), Jill Penman (#7), David Settgast (#8), Michael Thorpe (#9), and Elena Bluntzer (#10).

Leading the top producing teams are The Waterfront Team (#1) with over $256 Million in sales, The Coto Group (#2), The Abaunza Group (#3), MR Luxury Group (#4), Baum Team (#5), Duek Lara Team (#6), Stephanie Dandridge Team (#7), The Elmir Group (#8), Brigitte Lina Group (#9), and Aluma Fisher Team (#10).

Earning the top spots for small teams are Nestler Poletto Team (#1) with over $180 Million in sales, followed by Worldwide Group (#2), Anna Sherrill Group (#3), The Kleer & Garcia-Diaz Team (#4), Rose Harris Group (#5), Lynda Smith & Ariel Smith Hortman (#6), The Cohen Team (#7) Sladja Miami Homes (#8), Diane Lieberman Team (#9), and Bonetti Fox Team (#10).

The Susan Gale Group was awarded the No. 1 spot for commercial sales, followed by Manny Chamizo III. The top producing associates who recently joined ONE Sotheby's International Realty are Moshe Goldshtein & Chana Lipskar followed by Lydia Eskenazi, Julie Ann Giachetti, Gloria Sheridan, and Natalia Gryczynska.

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is the premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities along Florida's East Coast, with 27 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Jacksonville. Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby's International Realty has recruited 1,300 of the world's most passionate and well-connected agents. For more than 250 years, the Sotheby's name has exemplified the promise of a life well lived, and ONE Sotheby's International Realty's direct affiliation with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 24,000 associates in more than 75 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm's development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious condo developments along the coast with a total inventory of over $4 billion. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby's International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive. www.onesothebysrealty.com

