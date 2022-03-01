Inspired by European regulations, the new 1,000 Day Promise is the first U.S. certification that requires heightened nutritional elements and regulation of heavy metals, toxic compounds and melamine found in baby food

Once Upon a Farm Earns Prestigious 1,000 Day Promise Certification, Advocates for Stricter Regulation on Baby Food Inspired by European regulations, the new 1,000 Day Promise is the first U.S. certification that requires heightened nutritional elements and regulation of heavy metals, toxic compounds and melamine found in baby food

BERKELEY, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm, the leader of the fresh baby and kid snacking category, continues to champion clean, nutritious food for kids by becoming the first brand to receive the 1,000 Day Promise Certification with their new Advanced Nutrition Blends for baby. Designed by the Clean Label Project , the national non-profit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to consumer product labeling, this new certification sets a higher standard in baby food regulation by utilizing elements of European regulations for contaminants and residues in baby food, formula, and processed cereal products. In addition, it incorporates current and emerging regulations set forth by the State of California for packaging migration chemicals including phthalates and PFAS. The certification must also meet nutritional requirements such as no added sugar, no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and the inclusion of at least 1/4 serving of vegetables.

Once Upon a Farm's Baby Portfolio featuring Fruit & Veggie Blends, Plant-Rich Meals, and the new 1,000 Day Promise Certified Advanced Nutrition Blends (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to continue to disrupt and lead in this category and to act as champions for industry wide change," said Jennifer Garner , Co-founder of Once Upon a Farm

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the first 1,000 days of a child's life is critically important to long term health and wellness. It is the window of opportunity when optimum brain and immune system development occurs. A baby's first foods are so important to development which is why Once Upon a Farm has become one of the most trusted childhood nutrition companies encouraging new standards for baby food regulation.

"The baby food industry has been stagnant for so long, and parents for years became accustomed to compromise with retail choices of yesterday. Once Upon a Farm is proud to continue to disrupt and lead in this category and to act as champions for industry wide change," said Jennifer Garner, Cofounder and Chief Brand Officer of Once Upon a Farm. "Our company was the first to bring fresh baby food to retail; we have always stood for full transparency; we will continue to lead as advocates for better food standards, as we work to make good on our promise: to raise the bar for all families by offering the cleanest, most nutritious and delicious fresh baby food, period."

"The Congressional investigation into heavy metals in baby food was a welcomed wake-up call," said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of The Clean Label Project. "When it comes to vulnerable populations, caregivers, parents, and now regulators are demanding better from brands. While the regulatory reform wheels are in motion, parents and caregivers need options now like Once Upon a Farm who continue to innovate and provide nutritious snacks and meals for all."

Once Upon a Farm's new Advanced Nutrition Blends are the first products that are 1,000 Day Promise Certified. The fruit and veggie blends are specifically formulated with key micro and macronutrients to aid in development in the baby's first year. Each recipe starts with a veggie and contains an optimal ratio of fat, protein, and carbohydrates with 20% or more of a baby's recommended daily values for B12, zinc and 10% of a baby's recommended daily value of iron. The new line will be available to purchase online only starting this month and is the top pillar of the brand's robust baby offerings which include organic, cold-pressed Fruit & Veggie Blends and organic Plant-Rich Meals. All Once Upon a Farm's baby pouch products are also Clean Label Project verified and continue to meet the brand's elevated standards.

Founded in 2015, Once Upon a Farm pioneered the first organic, cold-pressed baby food pouch responding to the need for better baby food options than what was available in the market. Today, the company's product portfolio consists of a variety of organic and delicious Fruit & Veggie blends, Dairy-Free Smoothies and Plant-Rich meals for kids of all ages. The company uses HPP (high-pressure pasteurization) to ensure each recipe delivers on quality, nutrition retention and taste. Once Upon a Farm is creating a preference for farm-fresh tastes and setting kids and parents up for a lifetime of healthy eating.

To learn more about Once Upon a Farm visit, www.onceuponafarmorganics.com .

About Once Upon a Farm

At Once Upon a Farm, a better story starts here. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, snacks and meals for children of all ages. Our recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients – whole fruits and veggies picked, then cold-pressed (our pouches) or freshly frozen (our meals) to perfection– to support your growing kids at every stage. Each of our non-GMO, non-dairy recipes contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives – just simple, real, nutritious snacks your entire family will love.

About Clean Label Project

Clean Label Project is a national non-profit and standards development organization with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. Clean Label Project uses retail sampling and testing to benchmark product quality and purity of America's best-selling food and consumer products, conduct consumer product investigations, publish peer-reviewed studies, and award Clean Label Project's coveted evidence-based certifications. Learn more about Clean Label Project at www.CleanLabelProject.org .

Media Contact:

Jane Ablaza

jane@uponafarm.com

The Clean Label Project's First 1,000 Day Promise Certification Seal (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Once Upon a Farm, PBC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Once Upon a Farm, PBC