Once Again Launches Graham Cracker Sandwiches at Expo West

NUNDA, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Again Nut Butter is taking its high-quality, sustainably sourced nut and seed butters and making them super snackable with its introduction of 100% gluten-free graham cracker sandwiches at Natural Products Expo West, booth #N1024 and booth #1817. Available in peanut butter and sunflower seed butter flavors, these on-the-go, single-serve snacks are the only sandwich crackers that are certified both organic and gluten-free. They're also, vegan, Kosher Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and part of the brand's Honest in Trade program.

Offering a wholesome twist on a snack-time favorite, the graham crackers possess all the sweet, kid-friendly taste of their conventional counterparts but are made with a wholesome blend of organic sorghum flour, organic oat flour and organic cassava flour. Filled with dry roasted blanched organic peanuts or dry roasted organic sunflower seeds milled to creamy perfection, a classic cracker divider creates two sandwiches in each package. The clean-ingredient products utilize RSPO certified palm oil to stabilize the spreads and are made with sustainably sourced cane sugar.

Shared Gael J. B. Orr, Director of Marketing at Once Again Nut Butter, "Our nut and seed butters have always been an excellent ingredient choice for creating plant-based snacks, so we couldn't be more excited to introduce these ready-to-enjoy graham cracker sandwiches to market. Until now, there have been no sandwich crackers that are both organic and gluten-free certified. Designed to appeal to all ages, the portable snacks can be eaten straight off the shelf, no peanut-butter stirring or sunflower-butter spreading needed, and they're surprisingly filling and tasty."

Once Again's new graham cracker sandwiches are now available for retailers nationwide to carry. The products are also sold at Whole Foods Market locations across the country, plus online through the brand's website and Amazon.

Once Again Nut Butter, spreading integrity since 1976, produces organic and natural nut and seed butters for retail and foodservice customers. Its peanut butters are manufactured in a dedicated SQF Certified, 37,000 square-foot facility in rural upstate New York, and its tree nut and seed butters, along with honey products, are produced in a separate facility nearby. Recognized as a leader in ethical and sustainable business practices, the 100% employee-owned company founded its Honest in Trade program to define the team's efforts and take them to the next level. In addition to their support of farmers in underdeveloped countries, initiatives to protect the environment, and unsurpassed safety and quality standards, this fun-loving family of 86 employees also actively supports its community and non-profit organizations. The brand's mascot, Rocky-Roo the raccoon, symbolizes their wholesome nature and responsibility to the earth and their products. Visit OnceAgainNutButter.com to learn more and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.

