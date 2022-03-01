March is National Nutrition Month

PHOENIX, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Nutrition Month, Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, reminds families to make sure their aging loved ones eat for better brain health. "There's good evidence that what you eat can make a difference in your risk of cognitive decline and dementia, including Alzheimer's disease," said Angela Olea, RN Assisted Living Locators CEO. "We believe it's important to educate the community how the foods you eat can play a critical role in brain health.

Olea stated that studies to date suggest that keto (low carb) and Mediterranean diets may be beneficial to brain health. Current studies suggests that heart-healthy eating may also help protect the brain. Heart-healthy eating includes limiting the intake of sugar and saturated fats and making sure to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Two diets that have been studied and may be beneficial to lowering the risk of Alzheimer's are the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet and the Mediterranean diet.

She noted the DASH diet emphasizes vegetables, fruits, fat-free or low-fat dairy products, whole grains, fish, poultry, beans, seeds, nuts and vegetable oils. The DASH diet limits sodium, sweets, sugary beverages and red meats. A Mediterranean diet includes relatively little red meat. It emphasizes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, fish and shellfish, and healthy fats like nuts and olive oil.

Assisted Living Locators is also inviting the community and healthcare professionals to participate in Brain Health: 2022, a free virtual year-long education lecture series on successful aging, optimal nutrition and understanding dementia. The company is partnering with Dementia Care Education, a leading Alzheimer's/dementia education, training, and consulting organization, to provide the cutting-edge lecture series which is presented by national experts and features the latest brain research and treatment.

"As the first senior placement service to achieve dementia care certification system-wide, Assisted Living Locators has always been a pioneer in setting service standards in the senior care industry," explained Olea. "Providing the Brain Health lecture series to the community and healthcare professionals is another opportunity for us to positively impact the quality of life and care of dementia patients and more support for their families.

To find your local Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor to register for Brain Health: 2022 virtual education lecture series, call 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com. For more information on dementia education and training, visit www.dementiacareeducation.com. #SpreadTheWord

