InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Maintain Social Distancing (CNC-749)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a practical accessory that enables you to easily practice social distancing, especially when shopping," said an inventor, from High Point, N.C., "so I invented GG'S SOCIAL DISTANCE BELT. My design helps to keep a certain distance between you and other people."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention ensures that individuals maintain social distancing protocols. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-749, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp