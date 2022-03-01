Heru Appoints Former Amazon Executive Brandon Barber as Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision diagnostics leader, Heru Inc. has announced that veteran tech industry executive, Brandon Barber, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, effective February 14th.

"Brandon is a proven strategic and tactical leader whose depth of experience will greatly benefit Heru as we continue to redefine vision care," said Mohamed Abou Shousha, MD, PhD, Heru's founder and CEO. "His track record of building and innovating at some of the most recognizable consumer brands in the world will help us turn the Heru brand into a household name and build a marketing engine to power the revolution we are leading in healthcare."

Mr. Barber brings over two decades of experience in the digital space as an entrepreneur and as an executive in both marketing and operations.

Corey Nielson, Heru's Chief Customer Officer, said, "Brandon joins us at a perfect time as we ramp up our marketing footprint in 2022. As COVID-19 winds down and people resume what used to be routine maintenance and check-up visits, Brandon's voice will enable us to effectively communicate the importance of preserving eye health to patients and the doctors that treat them."

Mr. Barber will lead Heru's marketing strategy and accelerate the company's mission to democratize access to vision care for all through the power of technology.

"I am honored to join this talented and visionary team. The company is making incredible advancements in real-time vision diagnostics and I'm excited to turn Heru into a brand that defines the broader eye health category," said Mr. Barber. "Heru's innovative diagnostic, health and wellness platform will improve the lives of millions of patients around the world."

Bob George, Heru's Chief Technology Officer added, "Our strength at Heru has been our capacity to rapidly innovate and we are continually striving to redefine eye care, health, and wellness for the twenty-first century. Brandon bolsters our executive team and is in perfect sync with our mission and needs. We couldn't be more pleased that he has joined our leadership team."

About Heru

Heru Inc. ( www.seeheru.com ) is a medical software company focused on the development of next-generation diagnostic solutions leveraging commercially available AR/VR head-mounted displays. The company pioneered the first multi-modal wearable solution, which has revolutionized healthcare by introducing several diagnostic modalities in a single platform. Heru is leveraging its award-winning platform to build a comprehensive diagnostic solution that is strongly correlated to the current standard of care and exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability. Future development includes therapeutic applications for personalized augmented vision correction.

In May 2021, Heru announced a $30 million Series A funding round, led by global investment firm D1 Capital Partners with participation from SoftBank's SB Opportunity Fund and existing investors.

Heru was born out of the University of Miami's Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. In December 2020, Heru announced a seed round led by Fred Drasner, Maurice R. Ferré, MD, Frederic H. Moll, MD, and a consortium of investors with extensive experience developing, launching, and scaling cutting-edge medical technologies.

