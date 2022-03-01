Give $10 and 10 nonprofits will receive funding. One click to donate and funds are automatically equally distributed to nonprofits.

HELP UKRAINIANS BY SUPPORTING 10 U.S. NONPROFTS THAT ARE PROVIDING HUMANITARIAN AID ON PHILANTHROPIC GIVING APP, WISHLY Give $10 and 10 nonprofits will receive funding. One click to donate and funds are automatically equally distributed to nonprofits.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, thousands of Ukrainians have been displaced. As people around the world watch the crisis unfold, many want to do what they can to help. Making donations to nonprofits supporting Ukrainians who are displaced from their homes with food, water, shelter, and medical help is a great way to help from afar. WISHLY, a philanthropic giving app, makes donating to multiple nonprofits simultaneously with one click fast and easy.

WISHLY Logo (PRNewswire)

Support 10 charities helping Ukrainians with a $10 donation on WISHLY app.

To support Ukrainian refugees, download WISHLY from the app store, create an account, go to the "Humanitarian Support for Ukrainians," donate, and share to inspire your friends and followers to also support those affected by this crisis.

Your tax deductible $10.00 donation will support ten U.S. registered 501c(3) organizations, including: UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, International Rescue Committee, CARE, International Medical Corps, Project Hope, Razom for Ukraine, Save The Children, Amnesty International, UNHCR.

Have more than ten dollars to give? Consider creating a "Match" on WISHLY to double the donations of others and your own. To create a Match, go to menu from your profile, then "Create a Match."

About WISHLY

WISHLY is a first-of-its-kind social media platform for social responsibility mobile app that brings together individuals, nonprofits, and brands in one place to create positive change in the world. WISHLY is on a mission to democratize giving while establishing itself as the trusted authority in digital fundraising, where micro-digital donations are welcomed, celebrated, and even rewarded.

Founded in Orange County, Calif. in 2020, WISHLY was created to connect users who care about the same causes, facilitate donations to nonprofits and encourage individuals, charities, and companies to collaborate to solve some of the world's biggest problems. For more information, please visit www.wishlyapp.com.



Contact:

Joanne Forster

WISHLY

310.498.7585

joanne@wishlyapp.com

WISHLY Home Screen, Humanitarian Support for Ukrainians Featured Collection (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wishly