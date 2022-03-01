Graphic Packaging Announces New Board Member

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) announced today that Aziz Aghili has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Aghili currently serves as executive vice president and president of the Heavy Vehicle Group of Dana Incorporated, a global leader in drivetrain and e-propulsion systems for commercial and industrial vehicles. During his 13-year career with Dana, Mr. Aghili has held various global executive roles, currently leading a team of more than 20,000 employees located in 27 countries and 110 manufacturing, assembly and service centers.

Prior to Dana, Aziz spent more than 20 years at Meritor, Inc., where he ultimately served as vice president and general manager of the Body Systems division of 24 global manufacturing facilities based in Europe following several leadership roles in the U.S., Malaysia, China and Australia. Before joining Meritor, he worked for Nissan Motor Company and General Electric Plastics.

Graphic Packaging's Chairman, Phil Martens, commented, "Aziz is an accomplished executive whose vast global experience in leading large, varied business units will provide a new dimension to our board. We are pleased to welcome Aziz and look forward to his guidance as we continue our global growth."

Michael Doss, president and CEO of Graphic Packaging, continued, "Aziz's diverse perspective and outstanding record of integrating acquisitions, achieving synergies in manufacturing and engineering and managing large capital projects will serve Graphic Packaging well in our mission to become the world's premier provider of fiber-based consumer packaging."

The company also announced that effective March 1, 2022, board member David D. Campbell, is retiring from the Board. "David has served the Board very well in his over ten years, providing strategic guidance and invaluable perspective as the Company experienced unprecedented growth. We wish him the very best," commented Martens.

