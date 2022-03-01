Enapter simplifies green hydrogen production with new one-size-fits-all electrolyser Cleantech company Enapter makes green hydrogen affordable and accessible for the decarbonisation of energy, mobility, industry and the built environment

BERLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cleantech company Enapter (WKN A255G0) is launching the first standardised electrolyser suitable for mass production. In doing so, it seeks to boost the green hydrogen market by mirroring the success seen with the commodification, rapid uptake and cost reductions of standardised solar modules. The AEM Electrolyser EL 4.0 is a one-size-fits-all solution for green hydrogen production – and the next step in replacing fossil fuels.

The EL 4.0 is the fourth generation AEM (anion exchange membrane) Electrolyser Enapter has developed since 2017 – and the new version is smaller, lighter and ISO 22734 certifiable. Enapter's technology combines the benefits of alkaline electrolysers' low-cost materials (steel instead of titanium) with the flexibility and compact size of PEM electrolysers. The standardised modules can be stacked and combined for projects of any size – all the way to the megawatt-scale, where Enapter's AEM Multicore comes into play based on identical AEM stack technology.

With its new model, Enapter wants to meet the strong demand for easily installable and integrable electrolysers. Customers have already made more than 400 orders, even before the market launch. Enapter has over 100 integration partners installing its green hydrogen generators around the world, driving decarbonisation forward in sectors ranging from energy through to mobility, industry and the built environment. The EL 4.0's simple plug-&-play integration significantly shortens the installation time for these integration partners.

"The next milestone on our mission: Replacing fossil fuels with green hydrogen", says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Enapter. "The EL 4.0 will become a building block for system integrators, letting them rapidly deploy hydrogen production and enact the market ramp-up the world needs. We are sure that the future mass production of these AEM Electrolysers will fundamentally change the production of green hydrogen."

Series production of the new electrolysers is currently taking place at Enapter's Pisa, Italy site. First deliveries to integrators are planned for the summer. Mass production (> 10.000 AEM EL 4.0 modules per month) is scheduled to begin incrementally from 2023 onwards at the Enapter Campus – which is now under construction in Saerbeck, Germany.

Overview of specifications

The AEM Electrolyser EL 4.0 is available for order immediately in four versions: AC, DC, air-cooled and water-cooled. The first deliveries from series production in Pisa, Italy, are foreseen for summer 2022.

Type: AEM-Electrolyser

Generation: EL 4.0

Production rate: 500 NL/h, 1.0785 kg/24h

Hydrogen output purity: 99.9 Per cent (with optional dryer for 99.999% purity)

Pressure: 35 bar

Power consumption (operating / maximum in Kilowatt): 2.4 / 3.0

Water consumption: ~0.4L/h

Dimensions: (W, D, H in mm): 482 × 635 x 266

Weight: 38 Kilogram

Monitoring: fully automated with Enapter's EMS

About Enapter

Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are used in 44 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.

Further information:

