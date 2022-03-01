Dechert Continues Global Finance Expansion with Return of Partner Kathleen Mylod

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Kathleen "Kate" Mylod has rejoined the firm's global finance practice as a commercial real estate finance partner based in New York.

Ms. Mylod was previously an associate at Dechert before joining another law firm; she also served as in-house investment counsel at The Hartford, a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. Ms. Mylod is one of several partners who have rejoined Dechert recently, including Jon Burke, Sonia Gioseffi and Alon Goldberger.

Ms. Mylod works with a variety of commercial real estate asset classes, including hospitality, retail, multifamily, office, and condominium. She specializes in mezzanine loan origination, co-lender and intercreditor negotiations, balance sheet lending, preferred equity deals, secondary market transactions, and joint venture work. Her clients include private equity and sovereign wealth funds, investment and commercial banks, and large insurance companies across the United States. Ms. Mylod received a J.D. from New York University School of Law, an M.S.W. from Columbia University and a B.A. magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Georgetown University.

David W. Forti, co-chair of Dechert's global finance and real estate practice groups, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Kate back to Dechert. She is a very talented lawyer with diversified commercial real estate experience across real estate classes; she will be of great value to our clients."

"I am delighted to be back with my friends and colleagues at Dechert, where I will have access to a wider global platform," said Ms. Mylod. "I look forward to leveraging the firm's valuable resources to assist our clients across asset classes in a wide range of commercial real estate finance transactions."

Ms. Mylod joins the global finance practice amid its considerable growth, following the recent additions of leveraged finance partners Alon Goldberger, Ani Ravi, and Soo-Ah Nah; structured credit and collateralized loan obligations partner Jon Burke; and commercial real estate partner Craig Brown.

