Davtyan Law Firm Continues Its Mission to Protect Employee Rights by Expanding Into Central California

GLENDALE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California's leading employment law firm, Davtyan Law Firm ( www.d.law ), is expanding its efforts to protect employee rights for the workers in Central California through a new office in the heart of Fresno's Downtown Business Hub.

The expansion to a fourth location is a key part of Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan's mission to provide California's low-wage workforce with free, easy access to DLaw's A+ Accreditation by Better Business Bureau and 4.5+ star consumer rated legal services. The addition of Fresno to the Los Angeles , San Diego , and San Francisco locations ensures more Californians have the protection they need against abusive employers.

With over 50 years of combined California employment law experience, DLaw's expertise is second to none. Since its inception in 2015, DLaw's 50 lawyers and staff have helped hundreds of thousands of low-wage California workers recover nearly $150 million from their employers. To date, the firm has helped pursue over 1,800 cases, a large percentage of which has led to successful class action lawsuits.

The pandemic has created additional layers of hardship for people; it has increased layoffs, complicated laws around sick leave, and created opportunities for potential discrimination and wrongful termination. DLaw is passionate about helping employees learn more about their rights to prevent improper treatment in the workplace.

"We've made it our mission to protect and empower hourly and low-wage workers across California, and we are doubling down on that goal by opening our fourth office," said Emil Davtyan. "The stigma around employment law needs to be shredded. I encourage those who feel they've been dealt a bad hand to reach out to our legal experts and get free legal advice from our firm."

DLaw's newest office is located in the heart of Fresno's Downtown Business Hub - 1444 Fulton Street Fresno, CA 93721.

DLaw specializes in the following fields of employment law:

Wage & Hours Claims — California has strict laws regarding lunch breaks, rest breaks, overtime, expense reimbursements, off-the-clock work, minimum wage, etc. These laws change frequently and can be confusing.

Workplace Harassment & Discrimination — Employers are not allowed to discriminate or harass, based on certain protected classes such as race, age, and gender. In addition, California protects more classes including immigration status, sexual orientation and others.

Wrongful Termination — There are several types of wrongful termination including discrimination, contract violations, sexual harassment, and workplace retaliation.

Protected Leave Violations — California employees are entitled to a variety of protected leaves including FMLA (family and medical leave), new parental leaves, military service leave, and more. California's leave laws protect employees from unlawful discrimination, harassment, or retaliation as a result of requesting or taking protected leave. Employees have a right to take these kinds of leaves, and employers cannot take certain actions just because they exercised that right.

Workplace Retaliation — Workplace retaliation occurs when a business takes negative action against the employee who initially filed a complaint. If an employer punishes or fires an employee for exercising his or her employment rights, it is considered workplace retaliation and it may be illegal.

DLaw is a member of California Lawyers Association, California Employment Lawyers Association, and National Employment Lawyers Association. The firm is 4.5+ star consumer rated, with A+ Accreditation by BBB with headquarters in Glendale, California. The firm is driven by the mission of "Champion for California's Working Class." To fulfill its mission, DLaw provides free, no obligation consultation and case evaluation services. If a case is valid, it's taken on contingency, meaning that a worker who sues has absolutely zero out of pocket costs, regardless if they win or lose. If they win, like a high percentage of DLaw clients, they share a percentage of the recovery funds.

Are you a California employee who is treated unfairly at work? If so, please call 888-TRY-DLAW, visit the www.d.law website or email info@davtyanlaw.com . A representative is standing by 7 days a week to help with your employment law legal needs.

CONTACT: Armen Petrosyan, armen@davtyanlaw.com

