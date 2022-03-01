CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE REVEALS ADDITIONAL ITINERARIES INTO 2024 RELATED TO SHIP REASSIGNMENTS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line continues to implement its ship deployment changes announced earlier in February, with ship and homeport assignments extended into 2023 and 2024, including:

Carnival Elation – Jacksonville

Carnival Elation, previously announced as moving to Jacksonville, Fla., will continue service of 4- and 5-day sailings formerly assigned to Carnival Ecstasy. Itineraries for additional cruise vacations from Jacksonville will soon be open into 2024.

Carnival Freedom – Port Canaveral

Carnival Freedom, previously announced as redeploying to Port Canaveral, Fla. in April 2022 to replace Carnival Elation, will continue to operate 4- and 5-day itineraries from Port Canaveral and itineraries will soon be open through Apr. 29, 2023.

Carnival Spirit – Miami and Seattle

After completing its recently announced summer 2022 season in Alaska, Carnival Spirit will continue to operate 6- and 8-day cruises previously assigned to Carnival Freedom from Miami through Apr. 8, 2023.

Following the completion of its Caribbean itineraries from Miami, Carnival Spirit will sail a Panama Canal Journeys cruise on Apr. 16, 2023, arriving in Seattle, and will then operate a series of Alaska cruises from May 2, 2023 through Sep. 12, 2023, with those itineraries to be open for sale soon.

While Carnival completes the swap of existing reservations to the new ship assignments and provides equivalent accommodations, the itineraries will remain closed for sale, and reservations will not be accessible for up to three weeks. Once the process has been completed, an email confirmation will be sent to guests, or to travel advisors, and the new reservation will be available for viewing on Carnival.com. The new ship assignments and itineraries will also open for sale at that time.

"We are very happy with the positive reception this redeployment plan has already generated from our guests and travel advisor partners," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "In combination with our successful restart, new ship assignments are creating excitement as we build momentum for a successful 2022 and beyond."

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

