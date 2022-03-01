Brookdale Celebrates "Women of Distinction" Honorees for Fourth Consecutive Year Two Brookdale Leaders Recognized by McKnight's for Contributions to Senior Living

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Brookdale is celebrating two extraordinary leaders named "Women of Distinction."

Brookdale Senior Living (PRNewsfoto/Brookdale Senior Living Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Sara Terry, senior vice president of Resident and Family Engagement and Experience, and Jamie Merrill, regional vice president of Operations, are Brookdale's latest award recipients in this year's McKnight's Women of Distinction program.

Terry will be inducted into the Hall of Honor, which recognizes executive-level women who have made significant contributions to their organization or industry. Merrill has been recognized in the Rising Star category, which honors women who have demonstrated exceptional commitment at the community or corporate level early in their careers.

"I am extremely proud to see two deserving and hardworking Brookdale leaders be recognized by McKnight's for their amazing work in the senior living industry," Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale president and chief executive officer, said. "Both Sara and Jamie are true servant leaders who are passionate about enriching the lives of our residents and fellow associates. These two women bring valuable experience and exceptional leadership to our Brookdale communities."

A national, independent panel of judges selected the Women of Distinction program's Hall of Honor and Rising Stars award recipients. Terry and Merrill will be recognized for their achievements at McKnight's Women of Distinction event on May 12 and 13, in Chicago.

Brookdale leaders were also recognized in 2019, 2020, and 2021 by the McKnight's Women of Distinction program.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 679 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2021, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com.

