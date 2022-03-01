The AmeriFlex Group Welcomes Three Independent Wealth Management Practices Overseeing $612 Million to its Rapidly Growing Hybrid RIA California and Colorado-Based Practices Provide Range of Holistic Wealth Management and Financial Planning Services

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced three wealth management practices representing six advisors overseeing more than $612 million in total client assets joined its network.

The addition of these advisors and practices brings The AmeriFlex Group's total assets under administration to more than $5.6 billion. This expansion builds on the AmeriFlex Group's recent momentum in California and the Mountain Western region.

Thomas Goodson, President & CEO of The AmeriFlex Group, said, "I'm extremely pleased to welcome this group of incredible, highly experienced wealth management professionals to our team."

Derek Pilkington , Curt Pilkington , Shanan Doherty – Pilkinton Financial – Denver and Sterling, Colo. – $289 million in client assets

Led by father and Investment Advisor Representative Curt Pilkington , this three-person wealth management firm chose to affiliate with The AmeriFlex Group for the opportunity to earn an equity stake in the RIA, enhancing the value of their growing practice.





Dustin Carr and Tad Lyle – Planning Resources – Denver, Colo. – $252 million in client assets

Both Managing Directors with more than 30 years of total experience, Mr. Carr and Mr. Lyle, have built a strong practice focused on providing holistic financial planning and wealth management services to their clients in the Denver area and beyond. They affiliated with The AmeriFlex Group for its planning first philosophy and hybrid-RIA model that provides the best possible outcomes for their clients.





Gerald Kleber and Raz Bracha – Summit Financial & Insurance Services – Brea, Calif. – $71 million in client assets

Mr. Kleber and Mr. Bracha join The AmeriFlex Group's expanding footprint in Southern California. The firm includes two advisors and support staff and provides clients with robust planning services and insurance solutions. The team joined The AmeriFlex Group specifically for its Mr. Kleber and Mr. Bracha join The AmeriFlex Group's expanding footprint in Southern California. The firm includes two advisors and support staff and provides clients with robust planning services and insurance solutions. The team joined The AmeriFlex Group specifically for its SuccessionFlex program, the innovative program that aims to mitigate risk and uncertainty around succession planning for financial advisors.

Each of these advisors is a registered representative of SagePoint under The AmeriFlex Group's supervision and an investment advisory representative on The AmeriFlex Group's RIA. Each group will continue to operate using their previous brand and names.

Mr. Goodson concluded, "Our unique approach succession and continuity agreements continues to attract best-in-class advisors looking for the flexibility to continue to provide their clients with both advice and brokerage services while supporting their own growth goals and an eventual successful and lucrative exit from their business."

About The AmeriFlex Group:

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned-and-operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through SagePoint Financial, Inc. (SPF), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex® Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. SPF is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of SPF. Insurance is offered independent of SPF. 8485 W Sunset Road, Suite 204, Las Vegas, NV 89113

