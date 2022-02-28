W Publishing Group releasing Baylor Coach Scott Drew's memoir in partnership with Magnolia Publications, a new imprint from Chip and Joanna Gaines

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W Publishing Group (an imprint of Thomas Nelson Publishing) today announced a partnership with Magnolia Publications, a new publishing imprint from Chip and Joanna Gaines. The first book to release through the new venture, The Road to J.O.Y.: Leading with Faith, Playing with Purpose, Leaving a Legacy, is a narrative by Scott Drew, head coach of the defending NCAA national-champion Baylor Bears men's basketball program, with New York Times bestselling author Don Yaeger. Plans include additional books from various genres under the forthcoming Magnolia Publications imprint in partnership with HarperCollins.

The Road to J.O.Y. (releasing May 3, 2022) recounts how Drew's vision for and leadership of the Baylor Bears resulted in what many deem the greatest turnaround in college sports history—ending with the Bears winning the 2021 NCAA National Championship by beating the top-ranked, undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs.

"Jo and I have been changed for the better by people's stories. These past few years, we've had the opportunity to introduce some of these inspiring people to the world, and we're convinced that there are far more stories out there that need to be told. That's our hope for Magnolia Publications—that it would be a source of storytelling where people walk away encouraged and inspired," said Chip Gaines. "Coach Scott Drew's story does just that—his vision and passion for these student-athletes have absolutely transformed what the world thinks of Baylor Basketball, not to mention the city we call home. We're honored to have Coach Drew's story be first in the lineup of this new imprint."

Equal parts inspirational memoir and guide to personal and professional growth, the book details how Drew and his coaching staff cultivated a culture of servanthood within the sports program.

"It took us eighteen years at Baylor to make a Final Four or win a national championship. Some people might have gotten disappointed about that," writes Drew. "But when you think of the things in your life as a ministry, it changes everything. Honestly, that's what was so special about this national championship. I'm not saying we were perfect, but those young men, along with our staff and administration, didn't compromise any one of our values. I think we won the title because we embraced them."

For more information on The Road to J.O.Y., visit theroadtojoybook.com.

