SunTx Capital Partners Announces Investment in Epoch Solutions Group Platform

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTx Capital Partners ("SunTx"), a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm, today announced an investment in Epoch Solutions Group ("Epoch"), an expert in field operations management technology for leading utility companies. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Epoch was founded in 2006 to provide intelligent field workflow solutions to help utilities deliver safe, reliable and superior services. Today, the company's EpochField platform offers a unified tool to digitally transform, automate and streamline enterprise field operations through business process automation. The platform provides everything a utility needs from workflow creation and management to scheduling and distributing asset map data to the field.

"For the last nine years, Epoch has built customer-focused solutions configured to the unique needs of the utility industry. We are excited about our partnership with SunTx, which affords us the opportunity to accelerate our growth and product expansion, delivering efficient and effective service to our customers far superior to anything on the market," said James Street, CEO of Epoch Solutions Group.

"The utility industry is experiencing a digital transformation, and Epoch is the clear leader in mobile-first, map-centric workforce management," said Ned N. Fleming, III, Founder and Managing Partner of SunTx Capital Partners. "This strategic growth partnership further advances the momentum for Epoch as they work to transform field service operations with technology solutions that power automated business processes, online and off. We look forward to working with Epoch's talented management team and employees to advance their objectives," Fleming added.

About Epoch Solutions Group

Epoch Solutions Group transforms field service operations with mobile map-first technology solutions that power business processes, online or off. Map-centric features couple with an intuitive user interface to simplify field work, while back-office teams enjoy network and asset workflows that run smoothly with system integrations. Customer-driven to their core, Epoch Solutions Group builds configurable solutions that solve the unique challenges teams in the utility industry face every day, from the back office to the frontline. To learn more, visit www.epochsg.com.

About SunTx Capital Partners

SunTx Capital Partners, LP, is a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm that invests in leading middle market infrastructure, manufacturing, and service companies. SunTx specializes in supporting talented management teams in industries where SunTx can apply its operational experience and financial expertise to build leading middle-market companies with operations typically in the Sun Belt region of the United States. The capital committed by SunTx comes from the principals of SunTx as well as from institutional investors, including university endowments, corporate and public pension funds. More information about SunTx can be found at www.suntx.com.

