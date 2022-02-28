Orange Comet Will Drop Their AMC The Walking Dead NFT Collection on OpenSea March 3rd Orange Comet will offer their exclusive "The Walker Access Pass" for their latest NFT Collection on the OpenSea Marketplace on March 3rd.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet, Inc., ("Orange Comet" or the "Company"), a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) creative studio and blockchain experience company announced their latest project, The Walking Dead NFT Collection, will be released on the OpenSea marketplace on March 3, 2022.

Commemorating the last season of the original series, which kicked off one of the biggest TV franchises in history, the drop is centered around The Walker Access Pass NFT, sold for just 24 hours on OpenSea starting at 9:00am PT / 12 noon ET / GMT 17:00 on March 3 and not sold again for at least an entire year…if ever.

Orange Comet's exclusive NFT "The Walker Access Passes" will feature one of 10 custom 3D Walker models created especially for ultra fans and serious NFT collectors. The Walkers will be randomly minted with each purchase and fall into one of five categories: Legendary, Epic, Super Rare, Rare, and Uncommon. Each of The Walker Pass grants lifetime access to exclusive drops and pass holders will be whitelisted on all general drops, giving them early access before the general public. These drops will contain new character avatars, animations, and 1:1 generative designs.

In addition to the intricately crafted The Walker Access Pass NFTs, Orange Comet is also announcing an auction of four 1 of 1 amazing commemorative golden variant pieces of fan favourite characters: MICHONNE, RICK, DARYL and MAGGIE. These high-grade NFTs will be available to the general public starting at 0.11 ETH. The auction will only last 48 hours.

Fans of The Walking Dead and collectors can sign up now at OrangeComet.com to learn more about the drop. After the initial drop on OpenSea, subsequent NFTs will drop throughout the final season of The Walking Dead, leading up to Orange Comet launching The Walking Dead virtual universe where fans will be able to gather to buy, sell, and trade their NFTs along with the chance to earn real-world fan experiences related to the series. Sign up to stay informed about upcoming drops at https://orangecomet.com/ and join the Discord at https://OrangeComet.com/TWDDiscord.

Orange Comet is sharing these commemorative NFTs exclusively with the OpenSea community for the inaugural drop on March 3rd at 9:00am PT / 12 noon ET / GMT 17:00.

So, don't walk, don't run, but leap into OpenSea for your pound of digital, non-fungible flesh.

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high-quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and blockchain-based experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP, and talent across music, sports, arts, and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement, and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise, and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com, as well as on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's current original drama series are Better Call Saul, Fear the Walking Dead, Kevin Can F Himself, NOS4A2, Quiz, Soulmates, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the forthcoming series 61st Street, and Pantheon. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussions with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries, and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America, and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on-demand, and mobile.

ABOUT OPENSEA

OpenSea is the world's first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). A core part of OpenSea's vision is that open protocols like Ethereum and interoperable standards like ERC-721 and ERC-1155 will enable vibrant new economies. They're building tools that allow consumers to trade their items freely, creators to launch new digital works, and developers to build rich, integrated marketplaces for their digital items.

