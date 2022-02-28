Open XR Forum Expands Membership with Global Tier 1 and Wireless Infrastructure Providers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open XR Forum announced today that AT&T, Colt, Crown Castle, Telefónica and ZAYO have joined the industry initiative and MSA effort to advance the deployment of software-configurable point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent optical networks utilizing XR optics pluggable transceiver technology. Open XR Forum is a consortium bringing together network operators, equipment vendors and component suppliers committed to building the foundation for a new generation of coherent optical solutions that will cost-effectively meet demand for greater network scalability and flexibility. XR optics is the industry's first coherent optical solution that can solve the access and aggregation challenges faced by network operators caused by the misalignment between network traffic patterns and the technology used to transport that traffic.

The Forum also released the "Open XR Concept Introductory White Paper," available for download from the Open XR Forum site. The white paper describes the limitations and shortcomings of today's point-to-point optical networks and the inherent performance, cost-effectiveness and network agility benefits of point-to-multipoint coherent optical networks utilizing digital subcarriers. The white paper also presents key technical design considerations along with network management and control concepts and highlights a number of important application scenarios.

The significant growth in bandwidth driven by 5G, high-speed broadband and cloud-based services places substantial pressure on network operators to increase capacity while limiting capital expenditures and reducing operating costs. The overriding objective of Open XR Forum is to dramatically reduce network total cost of ownership by simplifying network architectures, enabling dynamic and on-demand capacity allocation and implementing software and component technologies that are compatible across multiple generations of optical technologies. Read more about the benefits of Open XR Forum.

Open XR Forum membership is expanding to cover a wide range of industry participants and applications and currently includes AT&T, BT, Colt, Crown Castle, Infinera, Liberty Global, Lumen Technologies, Telefónica, Verizon, Windstream and ZAYO. To learn more about becoming a member, visit www.openxrforum.org.

About Open XR Forum

Open XR Forum was founded to foster collaboration between its members to facilitate the adoption and accelerate the growth of network architectures leveraging intelligent point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceivers. Members will work to ensure the products and services developed align with existing standards and operational models by driving the standardization of network interfaces and electro-mechanical hardware interfaces, demonstrating interoperability, establishing multi-sourcing potential and developing and publishing new specifications as needed. This will accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of XR optics' innovative technology by a broad spectrum of network operators in a wide variety of applications. Open XR Forum membership is intended for network operators, network equipment vendors and component suppliers. For more information, visit www.openxrforum.org.

