Onassis Holdings Retains Investment Bank Dalmore Group to Launch a $15 Million Regulation A+ Offering Dalmore Group has more than $2B live offerings and $3B in pipeline

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onassis Holding Corp (OTC: ONSS), a holding company specializing in wellness, healthcare, and the distribution of nutraceuticals and herbal-based medications, is pleased to announce it has launched a Regulation A+ financing round for expansion of their operations, management, marketing and R&D.

Reg A+ allows companies to raise up to $75 million per year from the general public in a more streamlined process than what is required for publicly reporting companies.

Dalmore Group specializes in helping companies raise capital online at scale through Regulations A+, CF and D, and has onboarded over 175 Reg A+ issuers since 2019.

In retaining Dalmore Group, Onassis positions their Reg A+ financing to capitalize on the strengths and successes that Dalmore Group has established as being an industry leading broker-dealer in Reg A+ financing services. Dalmore Group, with more than 16 years' experience as a full-service investment bank with deep institutional, private equity, venture capital and family office relationships in multiple financial markets, is considered the US industry leading broker-dealer for Reg A+ offerings having onboarded over 175 Reg A+ issuers since 2019.

Dalmore services include strategic partnerships with industry experts in marketing and PR, distribution and syndication-partnerships with multiple Reg A+ marketplace platform distribution partners, and secondary trading solutions for their Reg A+ issuers, thereby enabling issuers to offer ongoing liquidity solutions to their investors.

Etan Butler, Chairman of Dalmore Group, states: "Having onboarded over 175 Reg A+ issuers since 2019, we are now seeing a rapid increase of OTC companies utilizing the Reg A+ exemption as a means to raise capital for their businesses."

Additionally, Mr. Butler explains: "Dalmore has onboarded over 20 publicly traded Reg A+ issuers. With our expanding list of institutional investors seeking to invest in OTC companies through Reg A+, and our relationships with syndicate broker dealers and their retail investor bases, Dalmore is seeing a trend of OTC companies choosing the Reg A+ path to finance their capital raising needs."

Notable Dalmore Reg A+ deals include: Gage Cannabis $50M, Flora Growth $29.5M+, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals $45M+, Juva Life $18M, Draganfly 19M+ and WINC Inc. $11.5M+. And within Dalmore's active pipeline it supports Ei Ventures with $20M+, Miso Robotics $35M+, Cloudastructure $30M+, Aptera Motors $26M+, Schackelford Pharma $10M+, Legion Works $10M+, Brazil Potash $34M+, and many others. (As stated in Dalmore Group's December 30, 2021 press release.)

About Onassis Holdings Corp

A wellness holding company specializing in healthcare, technology and the distribution of nutraceuticals and herbal-based medications.

The Company is currently focused on distribution of nutraceuticals and herbal-based medications in the wellness sector, along with future plans for manufacturing new products for this market. Onassis has begun working with the world's top nutrition experts for innovative manufacturing and marketing collaboration. The Company has selected products that passed in-vitro and in-vivo clinical studies of herbal and marine formulations utilized and documented by traditional and natural medicine in over thousand years to ensure that our ingredients are effective. Our herbs are hand-selected and reasonably sourced only from authentic medicinal material cultivation areas, designed to be fully traceable from harvest to extract.

Onassis Holdings is headquartered in New York City, with its warehouse and fulfillment offices located in Long Island, New York. Onassis originally incorporated in 2004 in the State of Nevada.

Products:

CimetrA- IMP -Investigational Medicinal Product under urgent registration process in the US to treat Covid-19 Corona Virus.

Co-Blox - Food supplement capsule to boost the immune system.

Majestix - Syrup made of 15 plant extracts

Majestix Post- Syrup made of 15 plant extracts, Vitamins and Fungus.

ArtemiC Rescue - This is a food supplement intended to support the immune system, containing four ingredients consisting of artemisinin, Curcuma longa L. Rhizome extract, Boswellia serrata oleo resin, and L-ascorbic acid (Vitamin C).

Extrax- Vapes

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes," "should," "intends," "will," or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708529/Onassis_Holdings_Corp_Logo.jpg

For more information about Onassis:

Onassis Holdings Corp.

+1-929-229-9864

sales@onassis-holdings.com

www.onassis-holdings.com

View original content:

SOURCE Onassis Holdings Corp