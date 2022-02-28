NAU Country rises to #2 in the NCIS rankings

RAMSEY, Minn., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAU Country Insurance Company is excited to announce that through the successful expansion of the business, the company now holds the number two position in the National Crop Insurance Services (NCIS) rankings.

NAU Country has experienced significant growth through actions including increased staffing for teams in key areas to meet business goals and helping farmers through unprecedented challenges. Over many years, NAU Country served the American farmer with world-class customer service, innovative technology and specialized expertise beyond compare.

"The NAU Country management team consistently delivers, and these well-deserved results are an indication of their unwavering ability to lead in this market," said Todd Jones, CEO QBE North America. "We're honored to be a part of the future of protecting our nation's food and fiber."

NAU Country's growth strategies have come to fruition through back-to-back record sales growth years. In the past two years alone, the team increased their policy count and covered acres in excess of 25%. The team also continues as industry innovators, leading the charge to offer sophisticated customer-centered solutions such as Field Insights® and remarkable advances in Precision Agriculture and farmer friendly applications.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team's accomplishments and the success of our growth strategy," said Jim Korin, President, NAU Country. "It's a result of the many talented people at our company who work with agents, regulators and communities to make a difference for the American farmer. We're looking forward to continuing to provide efficient, simple solutions for the toughest crop insurance challenges."

About NAU Country

NAU Country Insurance Company, a QBE Insurance Company, is a leading multi-peril crop insurance company passionate about serving the American farmer and supporting their agents in the continental U.S.

Headquartered in Ramsey, MN with branch offices in nine locations, NAU Country has grown over the years by providing outstanding customer service and leading-edge technology. NAU Country is currently licensed in 48 states and employs more than 880 field and office staff across the country. As a division of QBE Insurance Group Ltd., a leading global insurer, NAU Country has the financial strength for today's insurance environment. For more information, visit www.naucountry.com.

