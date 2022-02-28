Mary Macleod joins August Leadership, further strengthening their Board & CEO Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August Leadership, the global home of Executive Search and Leadership Advisory, expands its Board and CEO Practice expertise with the addition of partner Mary Macleod. Mary leads the CEO, Board Director and Non-Executive appointments, as well as succession, leadership assessment and Board effectiveness at August Leadership.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to join August Leadership to build the Board & CEO Practice globally. I have been impressed with their ambition to be different and to challenge the biggest players about the way things are currently done in the search industry. I look forward to working with the great team and partners at August Leadership, who have built a global, entrepreneurial, inclusive and truly collaborative culture, with a strong belief in leading by example on diversity and organisational development and putting client partnerships at the centre of all that is done. Together, we will deliver great results and place outstanding candidates onto Boards for our clients, enabling growth and future success." says Mary Macleod.

With 25 years of experience, Mary has held advisory and consulting positions across government and private sectors including Accenture. She brings a strong focus on human performance, technology, organizational change, diversity, inclusion and communications. Prior to joining August Leadership, Mary served in the Board Practice at Korn Ferry and was on the UK leadership team spearheading the Government, Non-Profit and Social Enterprise Practice.

"Mary's extensive experience in CEO and Board Director appointments, leadership development and also as a leading champion of board diversity globally, will add great value to our Board & CEO Practice. With Mary's addition we are on track with our strategic direction in supporting clients with outstanding diverse talent from Board to C-Suite level." says Asad Haider, CEO and Founder August Leadership

Notes to Editors

August Leadership is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. August Leadership has built an enviable track record of delivering outstanding quality and genuine diversity to solve its clients' biggest talent leadership challenges.

