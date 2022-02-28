Ask the Expert
InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Collect Pet Dog Waste (MTN-3643)

Published: Feb. 28, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient and comfortable way to clean up after your dog," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the POOP IT UP. My design offers an improved alternative to bending and picking up waste with a bag on your hand."

The invention provides an easier way to collect and dispose of pet dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend or clean waste from the ground surface. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it reduces messes and discomfort. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners, animal shelters, kennels, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3643, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-collect-pet-dog-waste-mtn-3643-301487193.html

SOURCE InventHelp

