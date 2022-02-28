Infor partner, Doppio Group, appoints Ronald J. Scheuman as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald J. Scheuman has joined Doppio Group's executive team as its Chief Operating Officer. Ron will work with William C. Kragie, CEO.

"Ron is a rare executive who blends technical acumen and business operations leadership," said William. "His bias for action is a great asset to our organization and our clients. Ron demonstrates complete alignment with our values and our commitment to client satisfaction."

Since its inception, Doppio has provided expert services and solutions for existing Infor M3 accounts. More recently, the company strategically expanded its consulting capabilities, attracting high-caliber talent, in anticipation of the current wave of multi-tenant cloud migrations.

Ron's leadership will be crucial in creating the efficiencies and scale required to meet market demand and exceed client expectations. Leveraging his previous operational and strategic experience from technology services companies such as Rightpoint, Ron will oversee global operations and consulting excellence for Doppio.

"It is clear to me," said Ron, "that the Doppio consulting team has a proven approach to partnering with clients and guiding companies through successful implementation, integration, and managed services engagements. I am excited and honored to join Doppio Group and look forward to partnering with William, the Board of Directors and our talented team as we continue to expand quality services offerings to better serve our clients."

About the Company

Doppio Group is a business and technology consulting firm serving manufacturing and distribution companies across North America. As an Infor Alliance Partner since 2016, Doppio specializes in data integration and automation solutions for supply chain companies. The team is comprised of technical and functional experts who have a passion for solving complex problems and bringing their clients' visions to life.

