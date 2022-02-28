<legend role="h2"><span>- The study targets cancers with significant unmet needs and different care pathways to optimize and streamline clinical action</span></legend>

FREENOME LAUNCHES THE VALLANIA STUDY FOR THE EARLY DETECTION OF MULTIPLE CANCERS <legend role="h2"><span>- The study targets cancers with significant unmet needs and different care pathways to optimize and streamline clinical action</span></legend>

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome, a privately held biotech company, today announced the initiation of Vallania, a clinical study for the refinement and further development of its multiomics platform to detect multiple cancers. The platform uses a routine blood draw and combines both tumor and non-tumor signals with machine learning to detect cancers in the earliest, most treatable stages.

Freenome's platform has shown strong performance in detecting early stage CRC, including data showing a sensitivity of 94% and a specificity of 94% for early-stage (I/II) CRC. Freenome is currently gathering clinical data from more than 30,000 individuals as part of PREEMPT CRC, the largest registrational trial validating a non-invasive blood-based CRC screening test among average-risk adults.

The Vallania Study uses the same multiomics platform with its embedded multicancer signatures to test for several indications, including lung and pancreatic cancers, and comes on the heels of research presented last fall showing promising results in detecting pancreatic cancer. Freenome is developing a tailored multicancer screening approach that leverages personalized risk stratification to streamline patient care pathways and optimize clinical utility.

The Vallania Study targets an initial set of cancers with significant unmet needs and shared care pathways. This prospective study is enrolling 5,500 patients at more than 100 sites across the United States and will set the stage for additional multicancer studies.

"It's been our plan from the beginning to extend our platform's capabilities to include additional cancers beyond CRC," said Mike Nolan, chief executive officer of Freenome. "We're focused on transforming the landscape of cancer care by enabling earlier detection and intervention. The Vallania Study is a key step in achieving that goal."

Freenome's clinical studies are named for employees' loved ones who have battled cancer. This study honors a Freenome scientist's mother who battled pancreatic cancer.

Additional information on the Vallania Study can be found at clinicaltrials.gov .

About Freenome

Freenome is a biotechnology company with a comprehensive multiomics platform for the early detection of cancer using a routine blood draw. The company combines its deep expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect disease-associated patterns among billions of circulating cell-free biomarkers. Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

