Ovation TV Statement on the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian attack on Ukraine is an attack on peace, democracy, and freedom of expression. Artists of all disciplines – musicians, painters, sculptures, photographers – are trading their instruments of choice for guns and ammunition to defend their homeland and their very lives. It's heartbreaking. American arts network Ovation TV stands with not only Ukrainian artists, but with all Ukrainian civilians during this terrible time. As museums across the country work to protect their collections from Russian attacks, Ovation TV and its Stand For The Arts coalition call on the global artistic community to speak out against Russia's attack on the people of Ukraine and to protect the rich artistic and cultural Ukrainian heritage from devastation.

Ovation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ovation) (PRNewswire)

Ovation TV's contacts embedded throughout a network of Ukrainian cultural institutions have been made aware of a Putin "kill list" that includes the nation's most influential artists/activists. Combining this with Putin's history of destroying and or stealing artworks of occupied countries to personally enrich his pockets or to forever erase a free nation's cultural heritage, we implore all artists and cultural institutions to immediately help finance the safe refuge of both Ukrainian people and its national treasures.

Olesia Ostrovska-Liuta, director general of the Mystetskyi Arsenal Art and Museum Complex in Kyiv, Ukraine, has asked for the solidarity and support of the global arts and culture community. Ukraine has made significant progress in the world of arts and literature and it is imperative that this peaceful nation remains free and independent so that it may continue these artistic contributions. The historical, modern, and architectural artwork of Ukrainian artists must be protected and preserved. Ovation TV and its Stand For The Arts coalition #StandWithUkraine.

Charles Segars

CEO, Ovation TV

Founder, Stand For The Arts

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ovation