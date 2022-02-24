RANDON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A. – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the fourth quarter (4Q2021) and 2021, ended in 12/31/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 4Q2021 are as follows:

4Q21 Total Gross Revenue , before consolidation, is R$ 3.8 billion , an increase of 44.5% as compared to 4Q20 ( R$ 2.6 billion ).

4Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.5 billion , 40.7% higher than the revenue achieved in 4Q20 ( R$ 1.8 billion ).

4Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 258.8 million , with EBITDA margin of 10.2%.

4Q21 Net Income is R$ 153.2 million , and net margin of 6.0%.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

February 25, 2022, Friday

11:00 AM Brasília, 09:00 AM New York and 2:00 PM London

Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=91577703406

