Hyundai, Kia and Genesis Sweep 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK Awards

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recognizes Hyundai Motor Group as the industry leader in safety, having bestowed the organization with the greatest combined number of 2022 awards

Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis take 21 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards between them when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has once again earned the most combined TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), further highlighting the automaker as the industry leader in safety.

Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis take 21 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards between them (PRNewswire)

The Group leads the industry with the most awards in each category, when equipped with optional front crash protection and specific headlights -- 11 TOP SAFETY PICK+ and 10 TOP SAFETY PICK awards for a total of 21. Hyundai Motor and Kia both claimed eight TSP+ and TSP awards each, while Genesis took five TSP+ awards, one for each model currently available in the U.S. market.

The IIHS judging process recognizes TSP winners that earn 'Good' ratings in six crashworthiness tests: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraint. In addition, TSP winners earn 'Advanced' or 'Superior' ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention tests. The vehicle must also have at least one available headlight system that earns a 'Good' or 'Acceptable' rating. For the TSP+ designation, the 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlight system must be standard equipment.

Hyundai Tucson, Palisade, Santa Fe (models built after July 2021), NEXO all took the top TSP+ award. Elantra (with specific headlights), Sonata (with specific headlights), Venue (with specific headlights) and Santa Cruz (with specific headlights) models all claimed TSP awards.

Kia Telluride, Sorento, Seltos, Carnival built after March 2021 (with specific headlights), Sportage and Soul (with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights) all received TSP awards. Kia K5 and Stinger qualified as TSP+ winners.

The entire Genesis model lineup in the U.S. market now has a TSP+ award rating, with the G70 (built after June 2021), G80, G90, GV70 and GV80 all winning IIHS recognition this year.

