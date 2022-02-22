The Plurinational State of Bolivia Announces Expected Minimum New Notes Terms in Connection with Offers to Exchange

LA PAZ, Bolivia, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plurinational State of Bolivia ("Bolivia") announced on February 10, 2022, the commencement of offers to (i) purchase for cash notes of each series listed in the table below (collectively, the "Old Notes", and each series thereof a "series" of Old Notes) validly tendered and accepted for purchase (the "Offers to Purchase") and (ii) exchange Old Notes that are validly tendered by the Bolivian Entity Offerees (as defined below), and accepted for exchange for New Notes (as defined below) ("Offers to Exchange" and together with the Offers to Purchase, the "Offers"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the invitation dated February 10, 2022 (the "Invitation") and announced on February 16, 2022 in connection with Bolivia's decision to extend the Expiration Deadline and other key dates and times in relation to the Offers (the "Extension", and together with the Invitation and the related eligibility letter and certification letter, the "Invitation Materials"). Concurrently with the Offers, Bolivia announced its intention to undertake an international capital markets transaction (the "New Notes Offering") in an amount acceptable to Bolivia whereby Bolivia intends to issue and sell for cash of one or more new series of notes (collectively, the "New Notes"). Capitalized terms not defined in this communication have the meanings specified in the Invitation Materials.

Pursuant to the Invitation Materials, Bolivia hereby announces today that the coupon on the New Notes expected to be issued in exchange for Old Notes that are validly tendered by Bolivian Entity Offerees and accepted for exchange pursuant to the Offers to Exchange is expected to be 7.500%. In addition, such New Notes are expected to mature in 2030 and amortize in three equal installments in each of 2028, 2029 and at maturity. The information in this announcement is qualified in its entirety by the Invitation Materials.

The Invitation is conditioned, among other things, on the pricing and closing of the New Notes Offering. The New Notes Offering will be made solely by means of an offering memorandum relating to that offering, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an order to buy any New Notes in the New Notes Offering.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as Dealer Managers for the Invitation, and questions regarding the Invitation may be directed to the contact information below:

BofA Securities, Inc. One Bryant Park New York, NY 10036 United States of America Attention: Liability Management Group Toll-Free: (888) 292-0070 Collect: (646) 855-8998 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 200 West Street New York, NY 10282 United States of America Attn: Liability Management Group Collect: (212) 357-1452 Toll-Free: (800) 828-3182 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 383 Madison Ave New York, NY 10179 United States of America Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets Collect: (212) 834-7279 Toll-free: (866) 846-2874

The Invitation Materials may be downloaded from the Information, Tender and Exchange Agent's website at https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/bolivia_exchange and https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/bolivia_tender or obtained from the Information, Tender and Exchange Agent, Global Bondholder Services Corporation, 65 Broadway – Suite 404, New York, New York 10006 (Tel. (212) 430 3774, or toll free (855) 654-2015) Attention: Corporate Actions, or from any of the Dealer Managers.

Important Notice

The distribution of materials relating to the Invitation and the transactions contemplated thereby may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Invitation and any of the transactions contemplated thereby are void in all jurisdictions where they are prohibited. If materials relating to the Invitation or any of the transactions contemplated thereby come into your possession, you are required by Bolivia to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Invitation and the transactions contemplated thereby, including this communication, do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Invitation be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a Dealer Manager or any affiliate of a Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Invitation shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate in that jurisdiction. Owners who may lawfully participate in the Invitation in accordance with the terms thereof are referred to as "holders."

This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an invitation for offers to purchase for cash or a solicitation of invitations for offers to purchase for cash any Old Notes. Any materials relating to the Invitation do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, any form of offer or solicitation in any place where such offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Invitation be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a Dealer Manager or its respective affiliate is such a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Invitation shall be deemed to be made by a Dealer Manager or affiliate in such jurisdiction.

The distribution of the Invitation Materials in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession the Invitation Materials comes are required by Bolivia, the Dealer Managers, and the Information, Tender and Exchange Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions as set out in the "Jurisdictional Restrictions" section of the Invitation Materials.

Bolivia

Neither the New Notes nor the Offers (each, as defined below) have been or will be registered with the Bolivian Securities Market Registry and accordingly will not be publicly offered in Bolivia within the scope of Article 6 of the Bolivian Securities Market Law (Law No. 1834 dated March 31, 1998, as amended).

European Economic Area

This announcement and the Invitation has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the New Notes in any Member State of the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of the New Notes.

Each person in a Member State of the EEA who receives any communication in respect of, or who acquires any of the New Notes under, the offers contemplated in this Invitation or to whom the New Notes are otherwise made available, will be deemed to have represented, warranted, acknowledged and agreed to and with each Initial Purchaser and Bolivia that it and any person on whose behalf it acquires the New Notes is not a retail investor. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (11) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II.

In this section, the expression an "offer" in relation to any of the New Notes in any Member State of the EEA means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the New Notes to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the New Notes, and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended or superseded).

Any distributor subject to MiFID II subsequently offering, selling or recommending the New Notes is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the New Notes and determining the appropriate distribution channels for the purposes of the MiFID II product governance rules under Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 ("Delegated Directive"). Neither the Issuer nor any of the Initial Purchasers make any representations or warranties as to a Distributor's compliance with the Delegated Directive.

United Kingdom

This announcement and the Invitation have been prepared on the basis that any offer of New Notes in the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under section 85 of the FSMA and the Prospectus Regulation, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"), from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of New Notes.

Each person in the UK who receives any communication in respect of, or who acquires any of the New Notes under, the offers contemplated in this Invitation or to whom the New Notes are otherwise made available, will be deemed to have represented, warranted, acknowledged and agreed to and with each Initial Purchaser and Bolivia that it and any person on whose behalf it acquires the New Notes is not a retail investor. For these purposes, (a) a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

In this section, the expression an "offer" in relation to any of the New Notes in the UK means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the New Notes to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the New Notes.

Any distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules"), subsequently offering, selling or recommending the New Notes is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the New Notes and determining the appropriate distribution channels for the purposes of the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules. Neither the Issuer nor any of the Initial Purchasers make any representations or warranties as to a distributor's compliance with the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules.

The Invitation is for distribution only to persons who (1) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Financial Promotion Order"), (2) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, (3) are outside the United Kingdom, or (4) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The Invitation is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

SOURCE Government of Bolivia

