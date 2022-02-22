NATIONAL SECURITY SPACE ASSOCIATION RELEASES REPORT ON "LEVERAGING COMMERCIAL SPACE CAPABILITIES FOR U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY" - PAPER PROVIDES SPECIFIC, ACTIONABLE RECOMMENDATIONS

CRYSTAL CITY, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Security Space Association today issued a report outlining various steps the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community should take to more effectively leverage commercial space capabilities in support of U.S. national security. According to Chris Williams, Chair of the Association's Moorman Center for Space Studies, "This detailed report represents the single, most comprehensive analysis of and set of recommendations on how commercial space capabilities can be leveraged to enhance U.S. national security. It is chock-full of actionable recommendations for consideration by the Biden administration and the Congress. It provides the missing framework for considering where and how commercial space capabilities should be applied to enhance U.S. national security. Given the increasing breadth and sophistication of commercial space capabilities and the expanding threats to U.S. national security space systems from China and Russia, the time for action is now."

A link to the report (including an Executive Summary) can be found here. For additional information on the Association, please visit our website www.nssaspace.org .

NSSA is the only U.S. trade association dedicated solely to promoting the health and vitality of the U.S. national security space enterprise (Title 10 and Title 50) and its supporting industry partners. For more information, including how to join the Association, please visit us at www.nssaspace.org

We thank you and our valued members for your continued support of the NSSA, and the preservation and protection of the national security space community.

