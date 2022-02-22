Grenco Science Announces the Launch of the G Pen Elite II to Kick Off its 10 Year Anniversary The Pinnacle of Portable Vaporization Reaches New Heights with Patented Technology and Innovative Design

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenco Science ( G Pen ), celebrating 10 years as a leader in engineering advanced technology cannabis vaporizers, announces the launch of the G Pen Elite II, a revolutionary device reimagined to introduce a new gold standard in portable herbal vaporization. The G Pen Elite II launches in stores nationwide and online February 22, 2022 at gpen.com

Elite II (PRNewswire)

The Elite II is the culmination of 10 years of advancing cannabis vaporization for our consumers

"Grenco Science is proud to introduce a marquee product with the Elite II, the culmination of 10 years of advancing cannabis vaporization for our consumers," says Chris Folkerts, CEO of Grenco Science. "Incorporating the feedback from the community we have built since inception ensures we continue to enhance our product line for the best experience."

Building on the legacy of its global best selling predecessor and to celebrate Grenco Science's 10 year anniversary, the G Pen Elite II carries the torch as the flagship dried herb product. With the Elite II, G Pen introduces for the first time a patented clean air intake and a patent pending dual-heating system that combines convection and conduction heating to access the full spectrum of flavors and effects that flower has to offer. Conduction heats the material directly, while convection simultaneously uses hot air to vaporize all of the flower. Featuring a ceramic heating chamber, the Elite II offers individual temperature control between 200º - 430º F (93º - 215º C) along with an array of fully customizable settings designed to cater to individual preference.

The sleek look and ergonomic design of the vaporizer is engineered to ensure each pull is a memorable experience. It is distinguished by a magnetic ceramic zirconia mouthpiece with an integrated spiral vapor cooler that is easy to remove, load and clean. A built-in pick tool is available to stir the material and assist in clearing the oven. The unit is equipped with a full-color, high resolution TFT display and WiFi connection that allows users to update firmware as needed. Powered by a 2100 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with USB-C fast-charging, the Elite II can be fully charged in 90 minutes and provides about an hour of vaporization time.

Features:

Magnetic Ceramic Zirconia Mouthpiece with Spiral Vapor Cooler

Convection and Conduction Dual-Heating System

Full Ceramic Heating Chamber (Up to 0.5G Capacity)

Temperature Control Between 200°F - 430°F

Updatable Firmware For Future Release via WIFI

Full-Color High-Resolution TFT Display

Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery

Haptic Feedback

USB-C Fast Charging

Built-in Pick Tool

Hemp Travel Case

The G Pen Elite 2 retails for $249.95 and is available to purchase via Sezzle with 4 Interest Free payments. It is available in stores nationwide and online at gpen.com.

About

Grenco Science, which launched in 2012, celebrates 10 years as a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com .

For Media Inquiries

Rio PR

Georgia Mack

georgia@riopr.com

MarcAnthony Cubero

asst@riopr.com

Grenco Science (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grenco Science