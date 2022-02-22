ATLIS MOTOR VEHICLES AND UNITED STATES MILITARY SUPPLIER SIGN AGREEMENT TO ELECTRIFY MILITARY VEHICLES

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a start-up mobility technology company, announced today the signing of a collaborative agreement with a U.S. Military supplier to jointly design and produce new technology to convert military vehicles such as gasoline or diesel-powered High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) into electric vehicles. Under the agreement, the technology can be sold to third-party customers, including the United States and international allies.

Through this partnership, ATLIS's expertise designing, developing, and manufacturing the fully electric XP platform for Class 1-2, light to medium-duty trucks, will be combined with the supplier's extensive experience in the design, manufacturing, and sale of military-grade equipment to the United States Military and foreign allies.

The Atlis XP platform is the base for the 500-mile range electric ATLIS XT pickup, and it is a stand-alone medium to heavy-duty electric platform. The XP is the only full suite EV skateboard solution to convert a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle to an EV. Its modular system is designed to be plug-and-play, from a pickup to a box truck to a HMMWV. The standard XP platform consists of two identical modular drive systems located in the front and rear of the vehicle, four traction motors, independent suspension, drive-by-wire technology and an ATLIS battery pack.

The U.S. Department of Defense continues to express a desire to transform its fleet of ground vehicles through the introduction of electric and hybrid-electric drive technologies to address climate change, boost U.S. industry, and achieve operational advantages. ATLIS and the supplier believe their joint development work will be able to supply technology to electrify military fleets with longer-range, faster charging, fully-capable vehicles.

"We've always said that anyone who does work should be able to do it in an electric vehicle, without any compromises," said Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles. "This also applies to the men and women of the U.S. military. The XP platform is the basis to create a variety of emissions-free vehicles that can achieve the same performance characteristics of petroleum-powered products needed by the armed forces."

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

