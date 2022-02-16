Israel's leading annual life science conference and exhibition to be held on May 10-12, 2022, at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv

Biomed Israel Marks 20th Anniversary Israel's leading annual life science conference and exhibition to be held on May 10-12, 2022, at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomed Israel, the premier international Life Science and HealthTech conference in Israel, marks its 20th anniversary on May 10-12, 2022, at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel. The event presents a unique opportunity for global healthcare and HealthTech leaders to experience Israel's innovative and vibrant life science and biomedical industry. For the 20th consecutive year, Biomed Israel is the largest and leading meeting venue for healthcare professionals from Israel with their international colleagues and partners, who come together for three days of intensive networking to discover business opportunities and promote partnerships.

The conference attracts over 6,000 industry leaders, scientists, engineers, physicians, and investors, including more than 1,000 attendees from over 45 countries. As in previous years, hundreds of Israeli life science companies will present and exhibit their innovative products and technologies.

Co-Chaired by Ruti Alon, Founder and CEO of Medstrada, Ora Dar, PhD, Senior Expert, Medical Sciences and Health Innovation, and Nissim Darvish, MD, PhD, Managing General Partner, MeOHR Ventures, the conference will explore and aim to fuel the innovations and trends that are shaping the future of healthcare systems and life science. It will include the ten following tracks, which will cover biopharma, medical device, digital health, and diagnosis products and technologies where appropriate:

Cell, Gene and Nucleic Acids Therapies – The Next Frontier in Human Health

Transformative Precision Cancer Diagnostics and Therapies

Medical Device – Breakthrough Technologies

Academia – Where is it Taking us? Science and Technology – Prediction and Anticipation

AI and Machine Learning – Transforming Treatment, Drug Discovery and Development

Digital Reconstruction of Healthcare

Infectious Diseases – Breaking Barriers in Vaccine Development, Therapy and Diagnostic Modalities

Current and Future Roles of Robotics in the Medical Field

Bio Food – A New Era of Food Technologies - Its Impact on Nutrition and Health

BioConvergence, Engineering and Biotechnology Combined, Expanding to Other Verticals

"After holding the conference virtually last year, we are thrilled to be back in person and excited for the opportunity to celebrate our 20th anniversary with the local life science ecosystem and our international partners," said Ruti Alon. "In addition to recurring fields such as oncology, gene therapy, and the impact of artificial intelligence on drug discovery and development, this year we have expanded the scope of topics to include also infectious diseases, Bio Food and BioConvergence."

"Each day of the three-day conference will begin with three parallel breakout sessions covering the current most exciting fields in HealthTech, followed by plenary talks and panel discussions of world-class key opinion leaders. Thousands of attendees will have the chance to hear over 100 speakers and to explore over 100 innovative HealthTech and MedTech startups that will present and exhibit their products and technologies," added Alon.

Contact:

Tsipi Haitovsky

Global Media Liaison

Biomed Israel

Email: tsipihai5@gmail.com

Tel: +972-52-598-9892

View original content:

SOURCE Biomed Israel