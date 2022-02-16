16th Annual Paper Fashion Show Tickets on Sale

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ONE Club for Creativity – Denver's Annual Paper Fashion Show featuring haute couture fashions made entirely from paper by Colorado-area designers will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, 5:30 p.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35 and can be purchased at https://www.paperfashionshow.com/ .

"Since 2004, this event has continued to grow and push artistic boundaries through the paper medium," said Lindsay Buemi, Paper Fashion Show event co-manager. "Every year, I'm astonished by this creative platform and its ability to bring together so many generations from bourgeoning students to professional artists."

In its 16th year, the Paper Fashion Show has grown to be the largest paper fashion show in the nation. This year, 36 design teams will be strutting their fashions from paper donated by Neenah Paper , Mohawk , CTI Paper USA , and coordinated by Kelly Spicers .

The tickets range from $35 - $135. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a cocktail hour will be hosted until 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature DJ Simone Says and Ya Girl Cedes will emcee the event. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the event benefit Downtown Aurora Visual Arts .

Sponsors and community event partners include: Bailey Van Etten , Bar Max , CTI Paper USA , D&K Printing , Eyecandy Graphics , Hofmeister Creative , International Paper , Leslie Van Stelten Photography , Link Product Development , Michelle Booren Art , Mohawk , Neenah Paper , Philosophy Communication , Piggyback Press , Proud Communications , ReCreative Denver , Rizzi , Sappi , Kelly Spicers , The Rivetier and Topo Chico .

Additional Information

For video assets and photography, visit https://www.paperfashionshow.com/media/

About The ONE Club for Creativity – Denver I Paper Fashion Show

The ONE Club for Creativity – Denver is a multi-disciplinary, 501c3 non-profit organization promoting collaborative creative culture throughout Colorado's Rocky Mountain Region. Since 2004, TOC-D has produced its signature Paper Fashion Show event, the nation's largest paper fashion show dedicated to featuring haute couture fashions made entirely from paper. The event judged by an esteemed panel of top Colorado-area designers and celebrities helps support the non-profit Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, a local community organization that provides after-school arts programs for urban youth.

View original content:

SOURCE The ONE Club for Creativity - Denver