Wyng Integrates with Qualtrics to Power Personalization with Zero-Party Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyng , the leading zero-party data platform, today announced its partnership with Qualtrics , the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, and the release of Wyng Connector for Qualtrics – a new, real-time data connector available in the Qualtrics XM Marketplace. Using the connector, brands can instantly feed zero-party data from Wyng to Qualtrics Experience ID , where they can analyze and activate it in order to personalize experiences at scale.

Qualtrics users can now leverage Wyng to easily create beautiful microexperiences that collect preferences, interests, values and other zero-party data from customers on their brand website. Brands can choose from a variety of microexperience formats designed to engage customers at specific moments in their journey – including onboarding quizzes, guided shopping, next best question pop-ups, conversational opt-ins, personalized forms, and more. In addition, brands can use Wyng to continuously build trust by giving customers transparency and control over their data through a preference portal on the brand website, allowing customers to keep their preferences up-to-date and fine-tune their brand experience whenever they want.

By integrating Wyng with Qualtrics, brands can:

Supercharge customer profiles: accelerate growth by using zero-party data to progressively enrich customer profiles in Qualtrics

Increase conversion : more relevant experiences for anonymous or known users means more engagement and higher conversion rates.

Build trust by empowering customers : branded preference portals give customers transparency and control of their data, and go far beyond traditional email preferences.

Deliver personalized experiences: by combining zero-party data with experience data from Qualtrics, brands can personalize digital experiences at scale.

Integrating with Qualtrics is the latest move by Wyng to make it easy for brands to not only collect and manage zero-party data, but also to feed it into existing enterprise systems where brands can use it to improve customer experiences. Because the Wyng Platform requires no coding, brands can easily configure Wyng Connector for Qualtrics to automatically enrich customer profiles with zero-party data, and just as importantly, keep profiles up-to-date when customers change their preferences.

"Companies that can deliver personalized experiences based on customer feedback and preferences will have a competitive advantage," said R.J. Filipski, Global Head of Ecosystem at Qualtrics. "Wyng's integration with Qualtrics empowers companies to capture and analyze data that customers proactively share with them to meet, and exceed, customer expectations."

"The relationship between a brand and a consumer is defined by experiences. 71% of consumers expect brands to personalize their experiences and 76% get frustrated when that doesn't happen, according to McKinsey." Said Jacob Borgeson, Director of Product Marketing at Wyng. "Wyng exists to help brands get to know their customers better, in order to serve them better. That's why we're so pleased to be partnering with Qualtrics, the leader in experience management. Using Qualtrics, brands can leverage zero-party data from Wyng to deliver highly-personalized customer experiences across channels."

