Through the Evernorth Behavioral Health Network, customers can now use Monument's online peer support, personalized therapy, and provider-prescribed medication to help them achieve sobriety or moderation

With Heavy Alcohol Use Increasing, Evernorth Expands Access to Treatment with Monument's Virtual Services Through the Evernorth Behavioral Health Network, customers can now use Monument's online peer support, personalized therapy, and provider-prescribed medication to help them achieve sobriety or moderation

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernorth, the health services business of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), and Monument announced that they are making it easier for millions of customers to access alcohol use disorder (AUD) treatment through Monument's virtual platform. By joining Evernorth's behavioral health network, Monument's services, including therapy, prescription medications, and peer support, are now available to all Evernorth clients, as well as Cigna health plan customers who receive health coverage through their employer or marketplace exchange plans in 20 states.

(PRNewsfoto/Evernorth) (PRNewswire)

"Evernorth is committed to bringing innovative behavioral health services to our customers, where and when they need it," said Dr. Doug Nemecek, chief medical officer of behavioral health at Evernorth. "Alcohol use disorder goes untreated far too often, and Monument's virtual program offers private, personalized treatment programs dedicated to helping people achieve their goals – whether that is sobriety or moderation."

Monument provides a clinically rigorous, evidence-based virtual treatment program that offers customers specialized psychotherapy, physician-prescribed medications to treat alcohol use disorder, and peer support. Expanding access to these modalities is more urgent than ever. Alcohol use has been on the rise for the last two decades, and nearly 60 percent of people have increased their drinking during the pandemic.

"Delivering on our vision requires increasing affordability and reach of effective treatment," said Mike Russell, Monument's CEO and co-founder. "Payers play a crucial role in that, and Evernorth's unparalleled reach, patient-first values, and innovative approach to substance use disorder treatment will have an immediate and significant impact. We're honored that Evernorth recognizes our ability to improve alcohol-related health outcomes, and look forward to empowering their customers to achieve life-changing results."

About Evernorth

Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Express Scripts® Pharmacy, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

About Monument

Monument is an innovative telemedicine platform for anyone looking to change their relationship with alcohol. We connect members to a free anonymous community, therapist-moderated support groups, and expert resources to provide the support and information they deserve. Members seeking personalized treatment are matched with a licensed physician and a specialized therapist to develop a treatment plan specific to their needs and goals. Monument is affordable, evidence-based, and entirely online, so life can carry on while you make progress. Monument is a privately held company based in New York. Learn more at joinmonument.com.

Media Contacts

Meaghan MacDonald

1 (860) 840-1212

meaghan.macdonald@cigna.com

Amanda Giddon

1 (646) 960-3553

amanda@joinmonument.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evernorth