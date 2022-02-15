Verywell Mind Launches 'The Equity Issue' Addressing Mental Health Care Disparities and Stigma, in Latest Digital Issue

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Mind ( www.verywellmind.com ), one of the largest mental health sites, launched its first digital issue of 2022, The Equity Issue . In the latest edition of the quarterly publication, The Equity Issue spotlights 20 new stories that deeply examine inequities in mental health care, and the changemakers taking action to reduce stigma.

Charlamagne tha God on the cover of Verywell Mind's The Equity Issue (PRNewswire)

"Verywell Mind is committed to providing inclusive mental health information that raises awareness of inequalities and advocates for change," said Amy Morin, LCSW, editor-in-chief of Verywell Mind. "The Equity Issue focuses on highlighting existing gaps and barriers to care, alongside expert insights on actionable steps for improvement, so that our readers feel heard and get the mental health treatment they deserve."

Verywell Mind's The Equity Issue features media personality and TV show host, Charlamagne tha God, as its cover star, for being an activist in amplifying BIPOC voices and reducing stigma in the Black community. The Equity Issue also features interviews with leaders like Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, Chief Mental Wellness Officer of the Mental Wealth Alliance which Charlamagne founded; and Muneer Panjwani, VP of Foundation, Government, and Corporate Partnerships at The Trevor Project. Every piece of original content in The Equity Issue was written by or features a member of the BIPOC community.

Each section of the issue dives deeper into the current state of mental health, from examining DE&I initiatives to the role systemic racism plays in preventing access to care. "As the importance of caring for mental health has become better recognized, sharing these stories is critical to creating a healthy society that eradicates stigma and lessens the burden for those unfairly affected," said Morin.

For more information and to read Verywell Mind's The Equity Issue, visit here .

About Verywell

The Verywell family of brands, including Verywell Health , Verywell Mind , Verywell Fit , and Verywell Family , take a human approach to health content, through thousands of expert-written, medically-reviewed articles across hundreds of topics. More than 38 million people visit the award-winning Verywell sites each month to answer their most pressing health, wellness, and parenting questions, and receive trustworthy information needed to make important health decisions. Verywell is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verywell