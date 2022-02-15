TransPerfect Life Sciences and Innovaderm Research Expand Trial Interactive Partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that Innovaderm will scale their implementation of Trial Interactive to further enable and optimize remote clinical operations.

Innovaderm, a North America-based contract research organization (CRO) that specializes in clinical studies for dermatology, leveraged Trial Interactive remote monitoring rooms to drive research forward and continue helping partners discover new therapies during the COVID-19 pandemic. By incorporating customized Trial Interactive remote monitoring rooms into its service offering, Innovaderm allowed customers to access Trial Interactive's Study Document Collaboration solution, enabling successful remote trial execution.

Innovaderm's partnership with TransPerfect began several years ago with language translation services. To eliminate its paper-based approach for clinical trial document management, Innovaderm then implemented Trial Interactive's eTMF. As Innovaderm further optimized its clinical research strategy, TI Study Start-Up replaced the CRO's manual process for distribution and collection of essential documents from sites, resulting in a more transparent, efficient path for site activation and reduced timelines for starting new studies.

Trial Interactive delivers user-friendly document and trial management solutions to help pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO companies effectively streamline product development life cycles. A connected eClinical experience, Trial Interactive improves speed, quality, and compliance across site identification, selection, and activation, as well as study teams and site personnel training, content management, eISF, eTMF management, CTMS, and closeout. The platform offers industry-leading, fast-to-implement, cost-effective solutions in a secure 21 CFR Part 11-compliant environment.

"Trial Interactive worked with us to ensure our remote monitoring room configuration met our key requirements so we could conduct our studies without interruptions, delays, or significant changes," said Isabel Dorion, Director of Clinical Operations at Innovaderm. "As we've faced unexpected shifts in the way we run and monitor studies, Trial Interactive has been key to enabling us to perform remote monitoring visits."

Michael Smyth, TransPerfect Life Sciences Solutions Division President, stated, "We're moving into an era where decentralized clinical trials are becoming more common, and conducting clinical research processes remotely is key to keeping trials moving forward and getting life-saving products to market faster. With our solution of remote monitoring rooms, Trial Interactive has been able to help clients like Innovaderm shift to remote processes without losing momentum for their studies."

