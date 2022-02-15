SKOOG NAMES DEBRA FINE CHAIR OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES and LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debra Fine is a proven CEO of media, children's, consumer goods, and educational/technology companies who brings 20 years of experience as an executive and board director of both privately held and public companies. Formerly CEO of Small World Kids, she took the company public and served as Chairman of the Board.

"The board of directors at SKOOG needed an active board member that had a proven track record of scaling children's early learning companies and could help to accelerate our company into its growth phase. Debra brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience in both SaaS and consumer products spaces. We're thrilled that Debra has agreed to become our Chairman," declared SKOOG CEO Gregg M. Stein.

"The past two years of being at home and virtual learning has had a profound effect upon children and their development. SKOOG is launching an all-in-one app and interactive speaker platform empowering children to make choices through storytelling and interactive skilled games. I believe in this product and I look forward to launching this app, firmware, and hardware to help shape the future of education," added Fine.

She served in various marketing posts with Disney Interactive Products, Marketing Corporation of America and Orion Pictures. She was put into Fandom, an entertainment company with magazines, events, merchandise, catalogs and 21 online sites, by top tier venture capital firms.

After being CEO of Small World Kids, Fandom Media, and President of Digital Domain Interactive, Fine was CEO/Board Director of Project Access, a non-profit organization providing food, education and health services for over 10,000 families living in low-income housing.

Fine was involved in developing and executing marketing plans for such Fortune 500 consumer product companies as Kraft-General Foods, The Quaker Oats Company, American Express, Burger King, and MGM.

About SKOOG, Inc.:

A multi-award winner and sold at Apple stores worldwide, SKOOG is on a mission to empower children to choose through creative and immersive play. SKOOG Inc.'s technology has developed from education and disability-led innovations to an all-in-one app and interactive speaker technology that leads the shift from passive consumption to active social and emotional engagement. Inclusive and accessible, learn more at https://skoog.media/

