Rochester Travelers Gain Nonstop Access to Favorite Leisure Destinations with Spirit Airlines

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is kicking the summer vacation season into high gear for Rochester travelers looking to fly south. Today the airline announced it will add Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) to its growing route map, launching convenient, nonstop service to Orlando and Myrtle Beach in June 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We can't wait to welcome Rochester area residents onboard our bright, yellow planes and offer them More Go to exciting vacation destinations," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "With our low fares and nonstop flights, Amusement Park thrill seekers and beachgoers can take off on the quickest routes to the places they want to travel to the most."

Spirit's service to Orlando will be the only daily, nonstop service to Rochester's number one travel destination, giving Guests More Go to theme park attractions and family-friendly entertainment. The carrier will also be offering the only nonstop service to Myrtle Beach, another top destination for Rochester residents looking to enjoy 60 miles of beautiful coastline and more than 100 courses offered at The Golf Capital of the World.

Spirit Airlines Routes at ROC: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Orlando (MCO) Daily June 24, 2022 Myrtle Beach (MYR) 4x Weekly June 24, 2022

"The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is the only upstate New York airport offering air service on Spirit Airlines. Whether you're planning a family vacation to Disney World or Universal Studios in Orlando or a trip to Myrtle Beach for a golf getaway, Spirit Airlines offers a convenient and affordable way to travel to those two popular vacation destinations. We welcome Spirit's commitment and investment in our community and in the ROC Airport," said county executive Adam Bello.

Photos and video available here.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The arrival in Rochester demonstrates Spirit's continued commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet ® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022.

An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat.®

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services**

Spirit's Signature Service

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition. Spirit is one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.