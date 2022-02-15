Integration of ARTEMIS mobile phone detection technology on Echo SAR payload will enable responders to locate and communicate with any cellular device;

Robotics Centre and Smith Myers Announce New, Advanced Small Drone Payload to Find and Reach Mobile Phones during Search & Rescue Operations Integration of ARTEMIS mobile phone detection technology on Echo SAR payload will enable responders to locate and communicate with any cellular device;

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotics Centre, Inc. and Smith Myers announced that the Smith Myers ARTEMIS Mobile Phone detection, location and communication suite has been integrated into the new Robotics Centre Echo SAR (Search and Rescue) payload for small Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) built by Teledyne FLIR Defense.

Echo SAR enables operators to quickly find, map, and interact with mobile phone handsets in fast moving disaster situations, aiding and boosting first responders' ability to locate victims and save lives.

Designed for use on Teledyne FLIR's R80D SkyRaider™ and SkyRanger® R70 drones, the advanced Echo SAR payload will provide users with the stand-alone ability to find an individual mobile handset, conduct mass mapping of mobile phones in out-of-service areas, and to communicate either with individuals or groups of mobile phones.

"Previously, ARTEMIS airborne capabilities were only available for use on manned rotary and fixed-wing platforms," said Dr. Eric Karmouch, CTO of Robotics Centre. "Now, for the first time, this life-saving technology can be deployed in minutes on a small quad-rotor UAV, providing a whole new capability to SAR operators working in the most difficult conditions."

"ARTEMIS turns a mobile phone into a rescue beacon and was designed specifically for SAR and natural disaster situations," said Andrew Munro, Director, Smith Myers. "By integrating this capability onto Teledyne FLIR drones through the Echo payload, Robotics Centre has created a truly game-changing tactical UAS solution.

"This new system can prove vital in emergency circumstances where a rapid response can mean the difference between life and death," Munro added.

The operationally-proven Teledyne FLIR R80D SkyRaider and SkyRanger R70 UAVs, used by military and public safety agencies worldwide, are rugged, all-weather platforms well suited for Search & Rescue missions. Easily deployed and operated by a single user, the drones can provide extended situational awareness when and where it's needed most.

"The Echo SAR payload adds a critical new sensory capability to our SkyRaider and SkyRanger platforms," said Anne Bulik, Vice President of Unmanned Aerial Systems at Teledyne FLIR Defense. "From disaster relief to border security and beyond, we see many applications for small UAS mobile device detection across both our defense and non-defense customer communities."

About Robotics Centre

Robotics Centre, Inc., established in 2009, is an Ottawa-based company with offices in Sapporo, Japan, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We work with Government, SAR, & Industrial clients to create integrated unmanned systems solutions to address a wide range of challenges. To learn more, visit us online: Robotics-Centre.com

About Smith Myers

Established in 1984, Smith Myers is an award-winning UK company specialising in the design, development, manufacture and support of application-specific cellular network and handset capabilities for Network Operators, Government Agencies, Law Enforcement, Military, and Search & Rescue organizations. For more information, visit: Artemis.SmithMyers.com

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.

