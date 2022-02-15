Resideo Acquires Regional Distributor Arrow Wire & Cable

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced it has acquired privately held Arrow Wire & Cable ("Arrow"), based in Chino, Calif. Arrow was founded in 1989 and is a leading regional distributor of data communications, connectivity and security products. With three strategically positioned warehouse stocking locations, Arrow serves customers across the West Coast and will be part of Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business.

"ADI is a critical component to Resideo's long-term growth. As such, we are strategically investing in the business organically while simultaneously pursuing tuck-in acquisitions. This two-pronged approach helps broaden our market reach and accelerate our growth," said Jay Geldmacher, President and CEO of Resideo. "The acquisition of Arrow aligns with ADI's strategic growth plan of expansion into adjacent categories, marking the fourth acquisition for our distribution business since 2020 and second in Data Communications."

Arrow strengthens ADI's portfolio in the Data Communications category with an assortment of copper and fiber cabling and connectivity, connectors, racking solutions, network equipment and more. Additionally, the acquisition increases ADI's geographic footprint with added warehouse and distribution operations to better enable ADI to meet the needs of customers.

"ADI is committed to providing our customers with the products, support and services they need, and we are always looking for ways to help them grow," said Rob Aarnes, President of ADI Global Distribution. "We identified Data Communications as a growth category for ADI and our customers. Arrow complements our offering and builds upon our Norfolk Wire & Electronics acquisition and organic investment to further define and grow our position in the Data Communications market."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

