Michael Ransford APPOINTED EVP & COO OF OMEGA OPTICAL HOLDINGS

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Optical Holdings, LLC (OOH or the Company), a leading precision optics platform backed by Artemis Capital Partners (Artemis), announced today that Mike Ransford has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. He brings a comprehensive background in operations and engineering with over 30 years of experience in the optics and photonics industry to the Company.

(PRNewswire)

Mr. Ransford will oversee the operations of the businesses across the OOH platform that include Omega Optical Filters, Spectral Systems, Optometrics, and Evaporated Metal Films. He will use his backgrounds in Optical Engineering and Lean Manufacturing to help the teams attain their long-term objectives for profitable growth, customer satisfaction, and employee engagement.

Mike joins OOH after recently retiring from IDEX Corporation, where he held various roles for IDEX Health and Sciences. During his career, he has worked in various Engineering and Operations roles, and had the opportunity to participate in four early-stage start-up companies focused in industries from Fiber Optic Telecommunications, to Industrial Sensing, to Life Sciences.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mike as our Chief Operating Officer," said Michael J. Cumbo, President & CEO of Omega Optical Holdings. "His optical engineering and manufacturing experiences with leading edge companies like Semrock and CIENA, both of which are iconic brands, will be an excellent addition to the OOH executive team. He will play a prominent role in developing and refining our business processes as well as our process technologies that will serve as important growth engines for OOH. His background working with both start-up and highly integrated businesses also makes him a great partner and management mentor as we continue to scale OOH's business both organically and through acquisition."

"I am excited to join Omega Optical Holdings and look forward to working with the teams at our various businesses," said Mr. Ransford. "I am truly impressed and inspired by the vision of both our Artemis sponsors and the OOH Leadership team. It will be a great endeavor to pull together the Mission, Vision, Values, Business Processes, and Strategies to help create an industry leading optical solutions company."

Mr. Ransford has a Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering with a focus in Optics from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering from The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Omega Optical Holdings

Omega Optical Holdings (OOH) is a leading precision optics platform whose brands design and manufacture precision optical filters, coatings, infrared components, laser optics, and diffraction gratings to enable mission-critical applications for global OEM customers in a wide range of industries, including life sciences, environmental monitoring, aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and more. For more information on Omega Optical, please visit: www.omega-optical.com

Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on acquiring and partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable and accelerate a healthier, safer, more connected, mobile, productive, and equitable world. For more information, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artemis Capital Partners