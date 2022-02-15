MAJESTIC KITCHEN + BATH RECEIVES THE 2021 COSENTINO HOME BUILDER FABRICATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Kitchen + Bath announced today that it has received the 2021 Home Builder Fabricator of The Year award at Cosentino's CNEXT Annual Conference. CNEXT is widely considered one of the most important events for the surfaces industry. This year's conference featured 500+ top industry professionals from across North America who met to share ideas, learn from one another, and define the future of the industry.

Cosentino 2021 Home Builder Fabricator of The Year (PRNewswire)

"Being named by Cosentino as the Home Builder Fabricator of The Year is truly a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our team, and a strong recognition of where they set the bar for delivering quality and certainty to each of our clients," said Scott Byers, president & CEO of Majestic. "We are all very honored by this recognition which is a testament to our deep recognition and knowledge of the new home construction space."

Since 2017, Majestic has experienced consecutive year-over-year double-digit organic growth. Through a series of strategic acquisitions, Majestic has broadened its product portfolio, provided production redundancy to meet increased product demand, and expanded its customer base throughout the Southeastern United States.

Today, Majestic has 250+ employees across 6 different locations. Majestic continues to invest in its team, training, technology, equipment, and processes under a guiding vision to be the most professional trade partner in the Southeast.

About Majestic Kitchen + Bath

Founded in 1990, Majestic is one of the largest manufacturers and installers of natural and engineered surfaces and accessories for the kitchen and bath in the Southeastern United States. Headquartered in Youngsville, North Carolina, Majestic specializes in creating distinctive and cost-effective solutions for the industry's top national residential builders, general contractors and homeowners across the Southeast. Majestic's 30+ years of experience is backed by its accreditation from the Natural Stone Institute and Artisan Group membership; the industry's marks for delivering quality and value. From consultation and design to manufacturing and installation, Majestic is the most professional trade partner to the residential and commercial building industries. Visit www.gomajestic.com.

