Famed Founder of E! Entertainment Television & StorageBlue Continues North Jersey Self-Storage Domination with $10 Million, 40,000 Sq. Ft Teaneck Acquisition

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award Winning self-storage industry disruptor, StorageBlue, continues its aggressive expansion within the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area with a new 40,000 square foot acquisition of a former CubeSmart in Teaneck, NJ.

StorageBlue (PRNewswire)

Founder & former CEO of E! Entertainment Television and now StorageBlue, Alan Mruvka, today announced the closing of a $10 Million, 40k square foot new location for his aggressively growing, five-year-old brand, StorageBlue. A former Partner of American Self-Storage, and now as Founder & CEO of StorageBlue, Mruvka is an influential 30-year pioneer in the self-storage industry. StorageBlue provides customers with free contactless curbside pickup, guaranteed lowest prices, and new high-tech storage facilities. This investment continues Mruvka's response to the level of growing demand in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area.

Alan Mruvka states, "We are expanding rapidly and Teaneck, New Jersey was a perfect fit for our next facility. With over Forty Thousand residents and zero storage facilities, we specifically targeted Teaneck as our next North Jersey location."

The 10 million dollar loan transaction was financed by Emerald Creek Capital and arranged by Justin and Richard Horowitz of Cooper Horowitz LLC.

Emerald Creek Capital - Has built a reputation as an industry leader in the alternative finance space. The firm has provided over 440 loans since inception in 2009, across 28 states nationwide, representing over $2.2 billion of capital deployed. Jeff Seidler, Managing Director of Emerald Creek Capital, "A high-quality operator like StorageBlue is well-positioned to meet demand in Bergen County. It was a pleasure working with Alan Mruvka. His exceptional track record in the space solidified our confidence in the transaction."

Cooper Horowitz - Since 1964, Cooper Horowitz has been a preeminent leader in the Commercial Real Estate Finance Industry. They have and continue to arrange financing for many of the nation's top real estate investors and developers. Their team is adept at structuring diverse financing solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of their clients. Justin Horowitz, Mortgage Brooker of Cooper Horowitz, "We continue to act as Alan Mruvka's exclusive advisor and look forward to working on many more transactions with him. We are thankful for Emerald Creek Capital's ease of execution and stepping up for Alan, who is a, Best in Class Operator in the Self-Storage industry."

StorageBlue – E! Entertainment Television Founder and former CEO and StorageBlue Founder and CEO Alan Mruvka is leveraging over 30 plus years of pop culture and entertainment experience into StorageBlue's culture, facilities, marketing, and unprecedented growth.

With eight climate-controlled self-storage facilities located in the densely populated New York/New Jersey Metropolitan Area and twenty more in various stages of development, Mruvka continues to revolutionize the self-storage process and customer experience. He looks to expand his real estate portfolio by acquiring existing self-storage facilities and developing new self-storage buildings. Mruvka led StorageBlue's award-winning digital superiority with straightforward mobile usability, streamlined online payment management, and state-of-the-art security. At 28, Mruvka was the youngest CEO of a major television network and guided E! to the fastest growth of a start-up cable network in television history. After leaving E!, Mruvka created the groundbreaking FX Television network. He draws upon his decades of leadership in the entertainment business to disrupt a stagnant self-storage industry.

Media Contact:

Anderson Group Public Relations

AGPR@AndersonGroupPR.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StorageBlue