THE EXCO GROUP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF KATHY WALLER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ExCo Group, a global executive coaching and mentoring firm, has announced the appointment of Kathy Waller to its Board of Directors.

We're pleased to announce the appointment of Kathy Waller to our Board of Directors. An accomplished senior executive, she has over 35 years of leadership experience, culminating in a 5-year stint as EVP and Chief Financial Officer of The Coca-Cola Company. She was the first Black and first female CFO of a Fortune 100 company.

In addition to her board role at The ExCo Group, Waller serves on the boards of Delta Airlines, the CGI Group, Beyond Meat, and Cadence Bank. Waller is also Executive Director of the Atlanta Committee for Progress, a public-private partnership providing leadership on issues important to economic growth and inclusion for the City of Atlanta.

"Having been a 'first' and an 'only' in many contexts over the years, Kathy understands not only what it takes to be an outstanding executive and leader, but also what it means to have to blaze trails," noted The ExCo Group CEO, David Reimer. "Her blend of strategic and analytical thinking, her global perspective, and her own brand of tough empathy will be an asset to our evolving work with leaders around the world."

Waller is active in the nonprofit world as well, serving on the boards of Spelman College, The Girls Scouts, and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

At The Coca-Cola Company, Waller served as chief of internal audit and vice president and controller before assuming the CFO role. As CFO, she successfully reduced costs and led the company through several deals.

Waller is a 2007 recipient of the University of Rochester William E. Simon School Distinguished Alumna Award, 2007 Treasury and Risk Magazine 100 Most Influential People in Finance designation and the 2005 University of Rochester Career Achievement Award.

About The ExCo Group:

The ExCo Group is a global firm of experienced CEOs and global business leaders who specialize in the business world's most valuable strategic asset: Leadership. We bring an operator's lens to executive development with services that focus on succession, senior leadership development, strategic enterprise transformation, and emerging leadership development. Our clients include some of the most successful executives within the highest-performing companies in the world, boards of directors, and select teams of individuals. For more information please visit: www.excoleadership.com

Media Contact: Veronica Ortiz, veronica.ortiz@excoleadership.com

View original content:

SOURCE The ExCo Group